Zanzou nightclub violence sparks political outcry for justice

Outrage erupts over brutal assaults at Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria, with political leaders demanding justice and accountability.

The shocking violence at Pretoria’s Zanzou nightclub has sparked nationwide outrage, with political leaders and law enforcement agencies calling for swift action against those responsible.

Viral videos depict patrons being subjected to brutal treatment, including physical assault, waterboarding, and forced humiliation.

The footage has ignited widespread condemnation and demands for accountability.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng have taken a firm stance, demanding the immediate closure of Zanzou nightclub and the arrest of its alleged owner, Stephane Cohen.

EFF Gauteng Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga condemned the club’s management for attempting to shift blame solely onto security personnel.

“The City of Tshwane, and indeed South Africa, is a democratic state that upholds the rule of law and respects human rights. We, therefore, reject the explanation of phone theft by Zanzou and the attempt by management to absolve themselves from this incident. The club’s owner, Stephane Cohen, along with the security personnel involved, must face the full force of the law,” Dunga declared.

Dunga also criticised the employment of unregistered and uncertified security personnel at Zanzou, stating that their lack of formal training made patrons vulnerable to abuse.

The EFF has vowed to escalate the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission to ensure justice is served.

Zanzou nightclub management released a statement acknowledging security personnel's use of excessive force but attributed it to concerns over phone theft.

They claim an internal investigation led to the dismissal of those involved and the halting of such practices.

However, Stephane Cohen has denied being the owner of Zanzou, despite allegations linking him to the establishment.

This denial has raised further questions about accountability and transparency within the club’s management.

Critics argue that such deflections only serve to evade responsibility instead of addressing the serious concerns surrounding the assaults.

In a further twist, Zanzou’s management has accused a former security employee, identified as Mr. Herve, of attempting to extort the business by threatening to release the videos.

“Mr. Herve has sought to unsuccessfully extort the business in lieu of withholding these videos from public release and has, as a result, formulated a dishonest narrative around the surrounding circumstances in an attempt to force the business to settle his demands,” the statement claims.

The City of Tshwane has also weighed in, with MMC for Community Safety, Alderman Hannes Coetzee, calling for full accountability.

“We strongly condemn the violent assault and abuse of patrons at a nightclub in Pretoria, as depicted in these disturbing videos. Such acts have no place in our society, and we fully support SAPS in ensuring that those responsible are tracked down and brought to justice,” Coetzee stated.

Coetzee assured residents that the Community Safety Cluster would collaborate with law enforcement to uphold the rule of law.

“We urge all victims and witnesses to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement. No one should suffer abuse in silence,” he added.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba expressed disgust over the assaults, calling for swift and decisive action.

“It is unacceptable that in 2025, such incidents are still happening in our country. There must be consequences, regardless of who is responsible,” he stated.

Mashaba also urged the Department of Home Affairs to investigate the residency status of the nightclub’s owners and bouncers, adding that if any laws were broken, legal action must follow.

“We will pursue this matter relentlessly until justice is served. These acts cannot be ignored, and those responsible must face the full might of the law,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, Zanzou management insists they have outsourced security services to a fully registered company that complies with South African laws.

“We have also instructed that our staff comply with the law and SAPS in bringing thieves to book,” their statement concludes.

IOL News