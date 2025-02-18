Trump vs South Africa: We should plan for all scenarios, warns Lamola as tensions escalate over aid cut

South Africa may have to prepare for all scenarios as the United States government under President Donald Trump has yet to respond to calls for a meeting to address rising tensions between the two nations.

On Monday, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said the US had not responded to the South African government’s requests for discussions with Trump following Washington’s decision to isolate South Africa.

This follows Trump’s executive order cutting off aid, alleging that South Africa was forcing white landowners off their property—an accusation refuted by experts, organisations and the South African government, as well as some influential US politicians.

"Despite all our attempts, through our mission in Washington to formally engage and communicate... we are awaiting feedback and a response. We're hopeful they will find a moment to... discuss with us," Lamola said.

He stated that South Africa would continue to seek discussions with Trump but acknowledged the need to "plan for all scenarios."

Lamola reaffirmed that South Africa’s land reform policy—aimed at redressing the land dispossession of the Black majority before 1994 under white minority rule—and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice are "non-negotiable."

South Africa is set to host the G20 foreign ministers' meeting this week in Johannesburg. However, the US Secretary of State has confirmed he will not attend, signalling escalating tensions between the two nations.

Trump’s decision to terminate future aid to South Africa—affecting approximately $440 million in assistance—has raised concerns about disruptions to vital programmes, including those addressing HIV/AIDS and education. The cuts will impact dozens of NGOs operating in the country.

According to Health Policy Watch, some organisations heavily reliant on US funding, including the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, are already feeling the effects, with some initiatives facing immediate funding halts.

The suspension of funding from the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar), worth $332.6 million in 2024 alone, has been particularly significant, as it has supported antiretroviral treatment for at least 5.9 million South Africans.

The University of the Witwatersrand confirmed that USAID had issued a stop-work order for some of its HIV programmes. Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI), the largest recipient of Pepfar funding in South Africa, now faces severe challenges in continuing its HIV treatment and prevention initiatives, which are vital for millions of patients.

Section 27, a public interest law organisation, has expressed concerns about the broader impact of the funding freeze on healthcare services. The organisation emphasised that while Pepfar does not fund most of South Africa’s HIV programme, its contributions remain critical in specific areas.

US researchers, including Dr Aliasger Salem, Associate Vice President for Research and Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Iowa, have also warned of potential job losses and further economic strain due to the aid suspension, particularly within the health sector.

