Police transparency drive: Cops to wear body cameras from April, says Police Minister Mchunu

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said police officers will start wearing body-worn cameras from April in an effort to enhance accountability.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has revealed that South African police officers will be using body cameras starting from April, but with an initial rollout of 100 of them for now.

Mchunu made the revelation in a written Parliamentary response to the Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) Billy Mzamo.

Mzamo had inquired about the timeline for the deployment of body cameras, the number needed and the total budget for the initiative, as presented by the former Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to Members of Parliament in 2023.

In response, Mchunu explained that the South African Police Service (SAPS) plans to begin deploying body cameras in the 2025 and 2026 financial year.

He said the SAPS is committed to enhancing transparency and accountability within its operations through the deployment of body-worn cameras.

“This timeline follows a comprehensive period of testing various solutions to update the specifications, ensuring the technology is fit for SAPS operations and addresses the specific needs of our officers in the field,” Mchunu said.

The exact number of body-worn cameras required will be determined based on operational priorities and needs assessments.

“However, SAPS plans to initiate the procurement process with a target of acquiring 100 body-worn cameras annually,” Mchunu said.

He said the phased approach will allow the police to gradually integrate this technology across different units, ensuring a smooth transition and effective implementation.

The estimated cost for each body-worn camera is R28,818.

Mchunu noted that the total budget for the procurement of cameras would depend on the available funding, as the SAPS budget is currently under significant pressure due to emerging priorities.