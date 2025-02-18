ANC veterans Masondo, Radebe lead reconfigured Gauteng and KZN structures, Lesufi survives

ANC chairperson in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi is now the co-convener alongside veteran Amos Masondo. This follows the party's decision to reconfigure Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) following their poor performance in the 2024 elections.

Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Panyaza Lesufi will live to see another day in office as the ANC puts him in as co-convener of the reconfigured PEC with former Johannesburg Mayor Amos Masondo.

The ANC national leadership met on Monday to discuss the reconfiguration in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as part of the party’s renewal efforts.

The two provincial executive committees (PEC) face the situation because they performed poorly in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Sources told IOL that after the leadership had postponed the reconfiguration due to internal squabbles, their recent meeting resolved to put the matter to rest.

Masondo will lead the Gauteng PEC, while party veteran and former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Jeff Radebe is set to lead KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the source confirmed.

The likes of the former Gauteng provincial secretary, Hope Papo, will be roped in Gauteng.

Papo previously served as the Provincial Secretary under Paul Mashatile during his final term in Gauteng, before being elected treasurer general.

As previously reported by IOL, Mike Mabukhulu, the former deputy chairperson, is part of the reconfigured team as a coordinator.

He will be entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the operations of the organisation. The ANC's Siboniso Duma will be the deputy convener in KZN.

“We have been fighting this but at least we reached an agreement. We believe the sent ANC veterans will turn around the situation.

“Hadebe and Masondo are trusted leaders of the movement, and their track record speaks for them, so we hope for the best,” the source said.

“Lesufi could do with some guidance here and there so that Gauteng can be great again. He is good but he failed to deliver, so with this, he will be good.”

The source said the likes of Bheki Mtolo and Siboniso Duma must now learn how this thing of leadership is done.

