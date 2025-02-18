'It’s electoral opportunism, not political principle': Sinawo Tambo slams Shivambu and Mpofu’s departure to MK Party

Economic Freedom Fighter's (EFF) national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo has expressed his profound disappointment over the recent departures of Floyd Shivambu and advocate Dali Mpofu, describing their exits from the EFF as rooted in opportunism rather than political principle.

This comes after Shivambu and Mpofu left the EFF to join the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party).

In an interview on the Kanvo show, Tambo stated, "I found it disappointing. I think it represented the highest level of opportunism that I've encountered in my short political life."

He criticised the lack of a clear explanation for their decisions, pointing to the fact that the MK party, which they joined, had no solid ideals or constitution in place until recently.

Tambo questioned how they could have known that the MK party was the right vehicle for black unity before the party garnered significant electoral success.

During the 2024 elections, the MK Party received 14.58% of support, marking a significant rise in their political standing.

Tambo believes their decision was driven solely by electoral outcomes and the rise of a more viable political vehicle rather than any ideological alignment or commitment to principle.

"It's not informed by political principle. It's not informed by ideology. It's informed by electoral opportunism," he said.

Adding to his frustration, Tambo reflected on the actions of Mpofu, whom he had once admired.

He recounted how Mpofu had reached out after Floyd's departure to defend the EFF but soon followed suit.

"I don't understand how an elder would do something of that magnitude," Tambo said, pointing to the contradiction in Mpofu’s actions.

Tambo emphasised that the political shift was not only a betrayal to the EFF but also a personal disappointment, given Mpofu’s history in the liberation struggle.

In his analysis, Tambo warned of the broader implications of such political maneuvering, particularly with figures like former president Jacob Zuma, known for using people for personal gain.

He cautioned, "Zuma is loyal to his family, and his daughter in particular. No one else who was with Jacob Zuma when he was elected in 2007 is still by his side today."

As for the future of South African politics, Tambo expressed his concern over the erosion of loyalty and honesty in the political landscape.

He urged younger generations to seek politics of transparency and integrity.

"If dishonesty, disloyalty, and deceit are entrenched into the political DNA of South African politics, it's something very unfortunate," he said, stressing that such behaviours should never define the nation’s political culture.

IOL Politics

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.