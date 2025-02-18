Budget Speech 2025: Cosatu vows to reject VAT increase, warns it will push workers into debt

Cosatu has issued a stern warning on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana against the proposed Value Added Tax (VAT) increase in his 2025 budget speech.

Growing calls urge Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to avoid increasing the Value Added Tax (VAT) in his 2025 Budget Speech, as the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) firmly pledges to oppose any tax hikes targeting the working class, particularly VAT and personal income tax for low-income earners.

Godongwana is set to deliver the 2025 budget speech on Wednesday. Concerns are growing regarding Godongwana’s possible decision to raise taxes to address the country’s escalating budget shortfalls.

Cosatu, which represents millions of workers, has made it clear that it would not stand for an increase.

Matthew Parks, the union’s parliamentary coordinator, argued that hikes would push workers, already reeling from the rising cost of living, and a 400-basis-point in the repo rate, further into financial hardships.

“Such increases would plunge workers and their families deeper into debt,” he said.

Parks warned that a VAT increase will stoke inflation, draining money from the economy when it is most needed for recovery.

“It would send a message to society that the government cares more about balancing tables and graphs than workers being able to put food on the table and pay for electricity,” he said.

As South Africans move towards the 2026 local government elections, Parks warned that politicians, particularly the African National Congress (ANC), would be wise to heed this growing discontent.