ANC restructures leadership: Mtolo and Nciza removed amid reconfiguration

The African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) has resolved to remove Thembinkosi Nciza and the outspoken Bheki Mtolo as provincial secretary of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to make space for the reconfigured structure.

Chairpersons in their two provinces Panyaza Lesufi and Siboniso Duma have survived the sharp axe.

IOL reported earlier on Monday that former Johannesburg mayor Amos Masondo will lead the Gauteng PEC. party veteran and former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Jeff Radebe is set to lead KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

This was confirmed by sources who said the ANC national leadership came to an agreement after a long battle.

As things stand in Gauteng, Lesufi will be the deputy convener, Hope Papo, the former provincial secretary will be the coordinator, the former deputy chairperson will be Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Tasneem Motara will serve as the fundraiser.

In the KZN, the former deputy chairperson, Mike Mabuyakhulu is part of the reconfigured team as a coordinator.

This reconfiguration occurred due to the poor performance of the two provincial executive committees (PEC) in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Gauteng received 35% of the votes, while KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) garnered only 17%, compared to the ANC's national performance of 40%.

Meanwhile, the ANC is currently briefing the Provincial Executive Committees (PECs) on the reconfiguration process. This follows the decision made by the National Executive Committee (NEC) and has been further mandated to the National Working Committee (NWC) for processing and finalisation of the relevant details.

