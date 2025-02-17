Zuma had a hand in Duduzile’s behaviour towards Shivambu, says Jabulani Khumalo

Expelled MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo claims Jacob Zuma has a strategy that is behind the tirage against his own secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu.

Expelled uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party founder Jabulani Khumalo says MKP leader Jacob Zuma is the hidden hand behind his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s disrespectful behaviour towards party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.

Khumalo said this is because Zuma feels like he cannot control Shivambu due to his (Shivambu's) political experience.

In an interview with BizNews, Khumalo said Zuma operated in a way that you would not even think he is involved in any sort of chaos, yet he is the mastermind.

“When Zuma wants to deal with you, he doesn’t deal with you directly, he finds a way to find somebody to do the dirt things against you.

“Then he comes in as if he is a mediator when he is not, he is part of the foundation of whatever is happening at the time,” he said.

Khumalo said Zuma was part of Duduzile’s problem against Shivambu.

“He wants to deal with Shivambu because he doesn’t believe that Shivambu is going to do what he wants. Shivambu is coming up with his own understanding and political vision, but Zuma does not like that,” he said.