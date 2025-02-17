Zuma had a hand in Duduzile’s behaviour towards Shivambu, says Jabulani Khumalo
Expelled MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo claims Jacob Zuma has a strategy that is behind the tirage against his own secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers
Expelled uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party founder Jabulani Khumalo says MKP leader Jacob Zuma is the hidden hand behind his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s disrespectful behaviour towards party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.
Khumalo said this is because Zuma feels like he cannot control Shivambu due to his (Shivambu's) political experience.
In an interview with BizNews, Khumalo said Zuma operated in a way that you would not even think he is involved in any sort of chaos, yet he is the mastermind.
“When Zuma wants to deal with you, he doesn’t deal with you directly, he finds a way to find somebody to do the dirt things against you.
“Then he comes in as if he is a mediator when he is not, he is part of the foundation of whatever is happening at the time,” he said.
Khumalo said Zuma was part of Duduzile’s problem against Shivambu.
“He wants to deal with Shivambu because he doesn’t believe that Shivambu is going to do what he wants. Shivambu is coming up with his own understanding and political vision, but Zuma does not like that,” he said.
Jabulani Khumalo claims that MKP leader Jacob Zuma, seen here in happier times, is the mastermind behind Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's disrespectful actions.
Image: Picture: Doctor Ngcobo
Khumalo maintained that Zuma will not approach Shivambu directly on some of his implementations, instead he will find a dirty way to do it.
MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told IOL that Khumalo was an opportunistic and pathological liar who even the court found him to be.
“He had a chance to run the party, but he was busy with his funny business. But we know he is just obsessed with Duduzile,” he said.
His remarks come a week after Zuma-Sambudla launched an attack against Shivambu on social media, telling him how useless he is.
But she has since apologised for her recent expletive-laden posts, acknowledging that she could have expressed her views more appropriately.
She apologised when the party warned her of the possible repercussions if she didn't take back her remarks. Her acts have been fiercely condemned by MKP supporters.
Meanwhile, the secretary-general is accused of delaying appointments in certain positions because he wants to put his people first.
IOL Politics
Get your news on the go, join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.