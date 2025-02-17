‘So petty!’ Ndlozi distances himself from Mpofu assertion, as Malema calls ‘the three betrayers’ boys

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi found nothing funny about Dali Mpofu's bestseller book plan, calling it 'petty'. Image: Boxer Ngwenya/Independent Newspapers

Former EFF spokesperson and MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has distanced himself from advocate Dali Mpofu's tweet, rejecting an assertion he was one of the "three betrayers". Ndlozi announced last week that he had left the Economic Freedom Fighters. Ndlozi has announced he would be joining PowerFM as a broadcaster. Following his announcement, former EFF chairperson Mpofu posted a picture of himself, Ndlozi and former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, joking they were "The Three Betrayers" and suggested they should write a book. "What a week…Now I know why they say a week is a long time in politics!! "In the middle of everything else, the MK SG & I found time to break bread with 'the one who sings beautifully'. Maybe we should co-author the long-awaited bestseller book entitled "The Three Betrayers", the tweet reads.

After being criticised for the tweet, Ndlozi fired back at Mpofu, saying his tweet was “so petty”. ”So Petty! I totally reject this tweet, both its letter and spirit,” he said. It appears Mpofu was taking a jab at EFF leader Julius Malema, saying they must write a book according to Malema’s recent statement. Malema recently said if he were to write a book about Shivambu and Mpofu, the chapter would be called “The Two Betrayers”. “The heading will be two betrayers, the heading will be that and that’s what they contribute,” he said. Malema also fired back at the three, saying “They are all boys combined,” seemingly referring to Shivambu, Mpofu and Ndlozi.