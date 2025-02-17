'He is just an opportunist': MKP pours cold water on Mbeki's claim that Zuma might have been an apartheid spy

Former President Thabo Mbeki claims his successor Jacob Zuma might have been an apartheid spy.

Former president Thabo Mbeki's grave accusations against Jacob Zuma, his successor, have caused a great deal of controversy.

According to Mbeki, Zuma might have worked as an informant or spy for the apartheid regime while he was in Robben Island prison.

Reported in the Sunday World over the weekend, the claims emerged during a recently held ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting where Mbeki questioned Zuma’s incarceration on Robben Island.

Mbeki's latest remarks add another level of complexity to the already complicated relationship between the two former leaders of the ANC.

His remarks raised the possibility that Zuma worked with the apartheid government against his comrades.

Given Mbeki and Zuma's long-standing animosity, these comments have sparked intense discussion in ANC circles.

The origin of this animosity dates back to 2005 when Mbeki severed the political division within the party by ousting Zuma from his post as deputy president amid accusations of fraud, corruption and money laundering in the Arms Deal.

“In the last NEC, President Mbeki accused Zuma, saying his imprisonment was not recorded for the 10 years he served in Robben Island. He was saying nobody knows about the trial Zuma allegedly attended and records thereof do not exist,” said a member of the NEC.

Zuma's presidency continues to be one of the most controversial points in South Africa's post-apartheid history, as he is facing multiple legal actions against him.

He has been accused of corruption and using state money for his personal benefit, which became the subject of the Zondo Commission into State Capture.

Zuma is now the leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Speaking to IOL, MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said he cannot comment on things that he will end up being personal about.

Ndhlela said Mbeki was an attention-seeker who never even went to Robben Island, yet he is called a freedom fighter.

“If someone like the late comrade Chris Hani wrote a letter that Mbeki must not lead, then it says a lot about him. He is just an opportunist,” he said.

According to the newspaper, the member cited a recent speech made by Zuma outside the court in Durban during the appearance of his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as a crucial illustration of his unintentional admission.

He reportedly told the gathering that he was sentenced to 10 years and six months imprisonment without setting foot in court.

Another the NEC member, Mbeki told the meeting that it was suspicious because there was no trial and conviction, adding that Zuma was placed by the enemy forces to infiltrate the ANC and compromise its leaders.

However, others believed that Mbeki was bitter, claiming the whole thing started in 2007 after he lost to Zuma in Polokwane.

An NEC member in favour of Zuma said, “President Mbeki is a conspiracy theorist who has a problem with president Zuma. His argument about missing records is narrow because there are a lot of missing records for things that happened during apartheid.”

In an attempt to defend Zuma, MKP members said Mbeki was just jealous of Zuma.

MKP Head of Presidency, Magasela Mzobe, said on X: “At this rate, President Mbeki will soon tell us that President Zuma was never in exile, instead, he was on an extended holiday.”

“Polokwane Conference emotionally and intellectually damaged President Mbeki, he has never forgiven Nxamalala for being democratically elected by ANC branches over him. I also suspect TM is envious of President Zuma and the MK Party for achieving in 2024 general elections what COPE couldn’t achieve in 2009.”

Meanwhile, South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi explained on X: “The story I learned was that [former President Nelson] Tata Mandela returned from a meeting with Neil Barnard, the chief of intelligence during the apartheid era.”

“He informed the National Executive Committee (NEC) that if he were to share the list identifying the spies of the apartheid regime within the ANC, it would lead to the destruction of the movement altogether.”

[email protected]

IOL Politics

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.