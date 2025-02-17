'China and America invest in their military, we are investing in corruption': Malema slams South Africa’s military failures

Malema demands withdrawal of SA troops from DRC, slams military failures and delays in repatriation.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has strongly criticised South Africa’s military preparedness, calling it a national embarrassment and urging the government to withdraw its troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking on Sunday, February 17, at the St. Paul African Apostolic Church’s Thanksgiving Feast, Malema condemned the state of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), arguing that soldiers were being sent into conflict zones without the necessary arms, intelligence, and logistical support.

“When you send soldiers without arms into a war zone, you are actually sending farm workers to a war zone,” Malema said.

“What differentiates a soldier from a farm worker is that a soldier is armed. But our soldiers are not armed.”

He highlighted the recent deaths of South African soldiers in eastern DRC, blaming the government for failing to provide adequate military resources.

According to Malema, helicopters deployed to the region have been out of service since landing, and there are currently no operational fighter jets in South Africa.

“Our soldiers ran out of bullets and sent a message to South Africa asking for more. But because South Africa lacks the capacity, we couldn’t supply them,” Malema claimed.

He also criticised the lack of modern warfare technology, stating that South African troops had no drones or intelligence support, making them vulnerable to surprise attacks.

“They just woke up and found the enemy in their camp,” he said, questioning why the government continues deploying unprepared soldiers.

Following the deaths of 14 soldiers, Malema said the logical step should have been to bring them home.

Instead, he noted, 800 more troops were deployed. He went on to claim that remaining SANDF soldiers in the DRC were now effectively being held hostage by the M23 rebel group.

“For them to go to the toilet, they must get permission from M23. For them to get water, they must ask M23,” he said.

Malema called for the immediate withdrawal of South African troops and urged the government to invest in the country’s military before engaging in foreign interventions.

“A country without a capable army is nothing,” he warned. “China is investing in its military. America is investing in its military. Meanwhile, we are investing in corruption.”

His remarks come amid growing concerns over South Africa’s military capabilities and its involvement in the DRC conflict, as the country continues to deploy troops under the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) military alliance.

Adding to the controversy, the EFF has condemned the South African government for delays in repatriating the bodies of the soldiers killed in the DRC.

The party described the eight-day delay as "callous" and a source of "forlorn hope and agony" for the families awaiting the return of their loved ones.

IOL Politics