ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane opens up about Floyd Shivambu's aggressive behaviour during coalition talks

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane shares insights into the turbulent coalition negotiations with the EFF and MKP, revealing the challenges faced by the ANC leadership.

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has shared key details about the failed coalition talks with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP).

Mokonyane's statements highlighted the intense, often abrasive nature of the negotiations, particularly a heated encounter with former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

In an interview on the SMWX podcast with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, Mokonyane explained that the ANC was initially open to forming alliances with all political groups, including the EFF and the MK Party.

"We were ready to work with the EFF, we were also ready to work with MKP," Mokonyane said. However, the discussions quickly soured due to unrealistic demands from some of these parties.

Mokonyane said the EFF, in particular, was adamant about certain terms, including the deputy presidency, while the MKP insisted on the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC leadership rejected these terms, insisting that the negotiations were based on principles and not about conceding to arbitrary demands, she said.

Mokonyane noted that the ANC’s negotiating team, led by Mokonyane and the secretary-general of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, engaged in multiple bilateral talks with all parties, respecting the legitimacy of every elected group, no matter their size.

'We met with MKP five times, but most of the discussions were hollow, focusing on historical grievances rather than governance,” Mokonyane said.

However, the encounter with Shivambu, in which he aggressively criticised the ANC and left the talks in frustration, marked a turning point.

Mokonyane recalled that Shivambu's insults were both public and personal, with the EFF leadership accusing the ANC of ineptitude and vowing to mobilise against them.

"They lectured us, told us how useless we are, and how they are mobilising progressives to have their own candidate to counter us," Mokonyane said. "If you know Floyd, you know Floyd. He stood up, left, and that was that."

Moreover, Mokonyane said the ANC’s negotiating strategy was to divide and manage each party separately, ensuring that no single group held too much leverage.

"We negotiated with everyone, including those with only one representative," Mokonyane said.

"It was a strategic move to consolidate our influence."

By engaging parties individually, the ANC could maintain control over the process, ensuring that no group could undermine their position, she said.

Despite this, tensions continued with MKP, as their discussions focused largely on the National Democratic Revolution (NDR) and the controversial issue of former president Jacob Zuma's charges.

MKP representatives also made it clear they had little confidence in the ANC's ability to lead the country effectively, leaving the ANC to question their reliability as partners, said Mokonyane.

Even though the ANC remained committed to inclusivity, the negotiations came to a head when MK and the EFF failed to show up for key discussions on the eve of the GNU's swearing-in.

Mokonyane shared that despite the ANC's tolerance and open approach, these parties failed to engage meaningfully, ultimately opting out of the process.

"The last people we spoke to before flying to the Western Cape was MKP. We set up an op centre in Cape Town and called them, but no one showed up," Mokonyane explained. "Instead, we were told they were protesting in the streets."

Ultimately, the ANC formed a coalition government based on a Statement of Intent signed only by the ANC and its willing allies, with each party negotiating its own terms separately. President Cyril Ramaphosa went on to form the Government of National Unity, which includes ANC, DA, IFP, PA, FF+, Good, UDM, the PAC and Al Jama-ah, among some of the parties.

Mokonyane also reflected on the strategic advantage the ANC had gained through this approach, despite the fractious nature of the talks.

As for the relationship with the DA, Mokonyane acknowledged the importance of maintaining communication but reiterated that the ANC’s position was one of pragmatism, not subservience.

"It’s crucial that every party in the National Assembly is treated equally, but the ANC will not be dictated to by any one party," she said, referencing the DA's calls for a 'grand coalition'. "We were clear we would not carry the DA."

In response to the interview and Mokonyane's account, Floyd Shivambu took to X (formerly Twitter) to challenge her statements.

He wrote, “Do we have medical facilities to cure pathological liars and lies in South Africa or is it just a condition we should live with? Nomvula is a liar, and she knows she’s lying about the negotiation processes. The good thing is that there are recordings of the meetings that happened.''

IOL Politics

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.