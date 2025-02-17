Afrikaners demand two-state solution similar to Israel at US embassy demonstration

Afrikaners demonstrated at the US embassy in Pretoria on Saturday, February 15 to support and thank Donald Trump for opening up refugee statuses for white South Africans over the country's Expropriation Act.

Amid this demonstration, the crowd broke out singing Die Stem, the national anthem under apartheid. Additionally, one placard read that the 'white nation' should be recognised like Israel was.

As Palestine is still reeling from an ongoing genocide, many South Africans online argue that those advocating for this want black people to be brutalised like those in Gaza.

"South Africans should take this as a very serious threat. These white people want to do to you what Israel has done and continues to do to Palestinians," an X user posted.