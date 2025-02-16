South Africa sends heavyweight delegation to US for damage control talks

The Act had caused uncertainty for the property industry and SA Property industry want Ramaphosa to address it at SONA.

A high-powered South African delegation will embark on a diplomatic mission to the United States, with stops in China, France, Germany, and other countries, in a bid to mend strained relations and avoid "humiliation" in Washington.

The team, whose members will be named after President Cyril Ramaphosa returns from the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, will travel to key global capitals to rally support and build alliances before heading to the US.

South Africa is in the midst of a diplomatic crisis sparked by US President Donald Trump who has cut all aid to the country because of accusations of land confiscations aimed at white Afrikaners and its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

According to sources close to the presidency, government officials, including Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola are going to join an envoy of the ANC delegated personnel that includes Ramaphosa's advisor, Bejani Chauke.

On Sunday Chauke refused to comment on whether he was part of the envoy saying it's a matter that was being spoken about with “his bosses”.

“Lets not talk about this… it's not worth it…we know what to do,” Chauke said during a telephonic interview.

However, according to a senior government official, the delegation's first stop cannot be the US, as President Donald Trump might "want to humiliate us, close the door on us or send junior officials."

"We need to go to our allies, we need to reach out to the Global South, because this is not solely about Trump, this is about our G20 agenda and fostering partnerships while we also bolster the partnerships we enjoy."

Political analyst attached to The Tshwane University of Technology, Dr John Malope said it is important for Ramaphosa to reveal who he is sending as part of the delegation and why.

“The delegation's mission is to counter the biggest diplomatic crisis South Africa has faced since democracy in 1994…As the team prepares for its diplomatic offensive, South Africa has been assured of support from some quarters in the US and is determined to defend its sovereignty and interests on the global stage, but the president has not been reassuring.

“President Ramaphosa has to let us know what is going to happen. He is being weak about this,” Molepo said.

Meanwhile the ANC, through its spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has voiced strong condemnation of Trump's recent executive order, labelling the action a “gross interference” in the nation's internal affairs.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was not available for comment

