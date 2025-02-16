Justice Department calls for action after murder of activist, and gay Imam, Muhsin Hendricks

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development calls for justice following the tragic murder of gay imam Muhsin Hendricks.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is saddened by the passing of Muhsin Hendricks, a gay imam who was murdered in Gqeberha on Saturday.

"The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development acknowledges with great shock the reported assassination of Muhsin Hendricks, a South African Islamic scholar who has often been described as the world’s first openly gay Imam," it said.

The department acknowledged the activism of Hendricks through his work with interfaith communities around the world as well as his independent research on Islam and sexual diversity.

"The Department recognises Muhsin Hendricks’ contribution to the purpose of the National Intervention Strategy (NIS) on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) with the most recent being his valuable participation at the November 2024, 31st International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) World Conference, held in Cape Town."

In the statement, the department called for continued efforts in upholding the value of the Constitutional and ensuring a society where no one is unfairly discriminated directly or indirectly due to race, gender, sex, pregnancy, marital status, ethnic or social origin, colour, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, language and birth.

Unconstitutional

The Cape Town Ulama Board (CTUB) has called the murder of Hendricks unconstitutional.

"While the motive behind Muhsin Hendricks' murder remains speculative, we can undoubtedly state that his killing was unconstitutional," CTUB said.

Islam has and will always have a variety of understandings, some of which may not be accepted by other Muslims, according to CTUB.

"The CTUB, along with the vast majority of South African Muslims, does not align with the views of the deceased. It is also important to recognise that debates surrounding Islam and gender are part of a broader, politically charged discourse, which often has little to do with Islam as a religion and frequently stands in stark contrast to its core values," CTUB said.

"Therefore, we must be cautious not to conflate these issues. We maintain that Islamic teachings firmly condemn violence, murder or such actions that undermine the rule of law and destabilize society."

CTUB is urging the Muslim community to allow the law to investigate the incident, and to maintain peace and order by following due process.

IOL