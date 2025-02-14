Ndlozi joins PowerFM, waves goodbye to party politics

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi who recently resigned as an EFF member, joins PowerFM. He is set to host the PowerTalk show from March.

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi who recently resigned as an Economic Freedm Fighters member, has joined PowerFM radio station. He is set to host the PowerTalk show from March.

Ndlozi made the announcement on Friday during the chairman’s conversation with Given Mkhari in Johannesburg.

The station also confirmed the news in an official statement.

"Power 98.7 is proud to announce a major addition to our broadcasting team: Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, widely recognized as one of the most dynamic and influential voices of his generation. Dr Ndlozi will host POWER Talk from next month.

"With his formidable ability to offer thought-provoking insights and engage audiences in meaningful dialogue, Dr Ndlozi is set to enrich our listeners' experience with challenging new perspectives.

"His presence promises to build on Power 98.7's commitment to fostering engaging and constructive conversations about the pivotal issues that shape our society and the world," the statement read.

Speaking on his upcoming role, Ndlozi said: "Radio is a powerful medium for challenging norms and sparking meaningful conversations. I'm excited to take on this role at Power 98.7, and to ensure there is a vibrant platform for listeners to be engaged, challenged, and empowered – and to articulate their own views on the state of our nation and our world."

He announced last week that he was leaving party politics to focus on academics and community development.

"I am leaving party politics, I believe I have made my contribution in that space,” he said.

“We don’t live in a one-party state, we are not in camps or a band. Politics in South Africa is a free activity, and party politics are not the only way to contribute to society.”

He is also a former Member of Parliament.

