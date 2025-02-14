'Malema was the best among us': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reflects on EFF's formation and leadership

Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi opens up about his role in the EFF’s creation, the political challenges he faced, and how love for the cause of black liberation has always guided his actions.

Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, former spokesperson and member of Parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), recently shared valuable insights into the formation of the EFF and the significant role Julius Malema played in its creation.

In an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, Ndlozi emphasised that the EFF’s inception was not a spontaneous decision made during a casual gathering. Instead, it was a strategic discussion shaped by the changing political landscape of South Africa at the time.

“There was a relationship between the demise of the leadership in the youth league and then, sort of, that was important, then Marikana, and the ANC conference of 2012,” Ndlozi explained.

At the heart of these discussions, he pointed to prominent figures like Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, who played pivotal roles in determining how best to continue the struggle for economic emancipation.

Ndlozi detailed how the initial conversation among the group centered on three potential directions: forming a non-governmental organisation (NGO), starting a political party, or remaining within the ANC to push for internal reform.

After extensive consultations, the decision was made to form a new political party.

"I was there at the founding moment," Ndlozi said, noting that Malema was widely regarded as the most suitable candidate to lead the movement due to his leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to the cause.

“Malema was the best among us. There was no doubt in my heart and in the hearts of many,” he stated.

Comparing Malema to Steve Biko, he credited the EFF leader with shaping the contemporary economic emancipation movement in South Africa.

As for the criticisms that have often framed him as "Malema's ice boy" or “salt to make gin”, Ndlozi reframed the insults as a compliment.

"It means I know how to serve. It's important. Even though you're a great man yourself, you don’t mock the person that prepared the room before you sat on that chair,” he said, emphasising the value of humility and service in political leadership.

When asked how he managed to serve in a leadership role despite others suggesting he could be leading, Ndlozi highlighted the importance of collaboration and serving a greater purpose.

“The idea that I was not leading is wrong in the first place. I was very much in the thick of it. We played different roles. You couldn’t be everything,” he explained. He stressed that collective effort was key in the political struggle and pointed to the wisdom of knowing when to serve and when to lead.

Drawing a comparison with Walter Sisulu, one of the greatest figures in the ANC, Ndlozi explained how collaboration and understanding one’s role were critical for political success.

“The eye must never turn on the nose and say, because I see and you don’t, I’m better,” Ndlozi said, referencing Sisulu’s decision not to pursue the presidency as an example of strategic humility and self-awareness.

The conversation then took a more personal turn as Ndlozi reflected on his relationship with Malema, particularly after the political disagreements that led to his suspension from the EFF. Ndlozi addressed claims made in another podcast interview, where Malema was asked whether he felt intimidated by Ndlozi.

Ndlozi firmly responded, “No, no, no. Certainly, I’m not,” clarifying that he was not the one feeling intimidated in their dynamic.

He revealed that the last time he spoke to Malema was on November 11, when he was handed his suspension.

Despite the political fallout, Ndlozi emphasised that there were no hard feelings.

IOL previously reported that Ndlozi was suspended for about a month and two weeks before the third National People’s Assembly (NPA) which was held in December.

The reasons were that he knew about the then deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s move to join the MK Party and also that he was suspected of working with the MKP.

“I hold nothing in my heart against the president of the EFF,” he said, acknowledging the struggles Malema has faced in advocating for ideas like land expropriation without compensation and free education.

Ndlozi also reiterated that his own contribution to the movement was rooted in love, saying, “Revolution, progressive revolutions are a high calling that stem from a place of love. And there is no cause that required love that the liberation of black people because black people are hated people who have been ostracised, bastardised and socialised into hating themselves.”

Although political differences may have caused a rift, Ndlozi made it clear that he still considers Malema and other EFF leaders his brothers.

“You can never choose where the test of your character has come from,” he said, adding that tests of character can come from anyone — even family.

He emphasised that true political engagement requires dignity, regardless of where the disagreements come from.

