G20 labour stream presentation sparks tensions between Cosatu and DA

Cosatu’s Matthew Parks has launched an attack on the DA for daring to question why the labour federation made a presentation on G20 labour stream to a parliamentary committee. Picture: File

COSATU and the DA are at each other’s throats after the former made a presentation to the International Relations and Cooperation Portfolio Committee on G20 summit’s labour stream.

Cosatu’s parliamentary counsellor Matthew Parks had a presentation along with others who did on women, business, and civil society.

In his presentation, Parks explained that the labour presentation was on behalf of all the country’s labour federations.

But, this did not augur well with the DA, EFF, and MK Party.

DA MP Ryan Smith led the charge in asking questions about the involvement of other labour federations in the G20 labour stream.

Despite Parks’ explanation that was not contested, Smith issued a statement noting with concern that the portfolio committee restricted South Africa’s G20 presidency platform to an ANC-aligned Cosatu.

He said Cosatu could not be permitted to dominate South Africa’s Labour20 platform as it has always and continues to operate with very public political interests in favour of the ANC.

“Just as the Government of National Unity (GNU) represents a plurality of South African voices in the national executive, so must our nation’s G20 presidency represent a diversity of ideas and policy positions to solve our country’s most pressing problems.”

Smith said he would write to International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola to ask him to extend invitations for the G20’s labour and business platforms to other groupings such as the Centre for Development and Enterprise, Brenthurst Foundation, the South African Institute of Race Relations, and Sakeliga.

“Cosatu does not hold the monopoly on labour issues in South Africa and should not be the sole representative on labour concerns in our G20 presidency,” he said.

In his reply, Parks said in another statement Cosatu noted with disdain and bemusement the bizarre attempt by the DA to dictate to organised labour its composition at the G20’s labour stream (L20).

“If this were the mere rantings of some ill-informed crank, it would be sufficient to dismiss them as exactly that,” he said.

Parks said Smith had chosen not to listen nor read the detailed presentation provided by Cosatu on behalf of organised labour to the portfolio committee or even the answers provided to his questions on how labour was constituted at Nedlac.

“If he had spent a little more time listening and less pondering on what little press statement he could craft, he would have heard his very question being answered at length,” he said.

Parks added that the composition and representation of organised labour was a matter for workers to determine.

“As if this was not enough, Mr Smith has now stated in a strange press release that he demands the government impose various fringe employers’ organisations and right-wing think tanks to participate in organised labour’s L20 events,” he said, adding that some of the organisations Smith wanted to be invited have been spreading falsehoods about South Africa across the world at great cost to investment and the economy.

“We do not look kindly upon any politician telling workers who should represent them. This will never be tolerated,” Parks added.

Smith hit back at Parks in another statement, saying his party noted the statement by Parks, which read more as a personal grievance with him and a tirade against organised labour that did not vote ANC.

“Contrary to Mr Park’s assertions, Cosatu no longer holds the monopoly over labour representation in South Africa. Furthermore, Cosatu cannot continue to hide behind the 1995 Nedlac Act as some form of holy scripture on labour,” he said.

He also said the DA believed in an inclusive labour environment where all stakeholders, not just Cosatu and its ANC allies, have a say in worker relations and the labour regime.

“We as the DA believe in protecting the rights of the unemployed to access jobs and opportunities, not protecting the interests of a tiny elite grouping of state employees and the waning influence of Cosatu.”

[email protected]