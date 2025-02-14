EFF urges SA to maintain focus amid Ukraine-Russia conflict before G20 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine had a heated exchange at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in late January.

The secretary-general of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Marshall Dlamini, stated that South Africa should remain focused and not be distracted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to visit the country for the G20 Summit.

Dlamini made these remarks during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debates in Cape Town on Tuesday, which were primarily centred on South Africa’s foreign policy following comments made by US President Donald Trump. He expressed concern over the increasing pressure from the Ukrainian government for President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend an invitation to Zelensky, describing it as a public relations effort aimed at garnering support for Ukraine's ongoing conflict.

He asserted that this pressure should not divert South Africa's attention, stating, "We will lose focus by entertaining every individual who simply wakes up and speaks," adding that Zelensky is a public relations figure being utilised by NATO.

South Africa is set to host the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting on February 20 and 21 in Johannesburg. This meeting will establish the groundwork for the G20 Summit scheduled for November 2025.

Dlamini noted that Ramaphosa and Zelensky had a tense exchange at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in late January. Reports indicate that during this meeting, Zelensky insisted on receiving an official invitation to Pretoria, despite initial discussions focusing on strengthening ties between South Africa and Ukraine. When this request was denied, Zelensky reportedly threatened negative consequences if South Africa did not enhance its diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

Dlamini's comments highlight concerns about Ukraine's foreign policy approach, which he believes increasingly relies on ultimatums rather than fostering constructive dialogue.

In light of perceived aggression from the USA towards South Africa, the EFF has suggested that the nation should consider strengthening ties with Russia, China, and other BRICS nations to avoid unnecessary confrontations.

Dlamini stated, "The USA, under its current leadership, is progressively isolating the world by imposing tariffs and sanctions on nations that do not align with its policies, which could lead to a decline in its global influence."

An unnamed Member of Parliament, who participated in the SONA debates, expressed concerns about the implications of Zelensky's visit for South Africa's relationships within BRICS and specifically with Russia. They questioned what message such a visit would send and whether it would portray South Africa as an unreliable partner within the BRICS context.

The MP also raised issues regarding South Africa's arms manufacturing industry and its connections to the ongoing conflict, suggesting that many of the munitions produced could end up in the hands of Ukrainian forces.

The former Deputy Minister of International Relations and President of the People's Movement for Change, Marius Fransman, stated that South Africa should only welcome Zelensky's visit under specific foreign policy conditions. He emphasised the need for Ukraine to acknowledge the complexities of the conflict and the importance of considering the perspectives of all parties involved.

Fransman concluded that for any diplomatic engagement to be fruitful, it must include discussions about the role of Russia and the necessity of a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

IOL Politics