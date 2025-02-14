ActionSA demands answers on R194 million tender awarded to Nigerian-linked company to fix Lilian Ngoyi Street

During its recent oversight visit to the Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree Street) construction site, ActionSA said it discovered that Korone Engineering is owned by a South African in partnership with a Nigerian-born engineer.

ActionSA has written to Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero and Transport MMC Kenny Kunene, demanding answers on the awarding of a R194 million tender to a Nigerian-linked company, Korone Engineering to fix Lilian Ngoyi Street.

During its recent oversight visit to the Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree Street) construction site, ActionSA said it discovered that Korone Engineering is owned by a South African in partnership with a Nigerian-born engineer.

Notably, this same contract was previously awarded to a company without tax clearance, later identified as being run by Zimbabwean nationals.

"ActionSA is deeply concerned by this recurring pattern, which appears to prioritise the interests of foreign nationals over those of South Africans," ActionSA said.

The party urged the City of Johannesburg must prioritise South Africans in all procurement processes.

ActionSA's questions whether due diligence was conducted in the vetting process of the company, whether proper procurement processes were followed, whether measures were implemented to ensure transparency in tender awards, and also action against the allegations.

IOL has sent questions to Morero for comment, the story will be updated.

Last year, Morero was criticised for his suggestion of wanting to hire legally documented foreign nationals for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) as a crime-fighting measure.

He then apologised and withdrew his proposal after his party, the ANC, also slammed the idea.

Kunene was also approached for comment but to no avail.

Responding to Kunene's support on X, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie said he knew nothing about the current appointment.

"All I know is that a previously appointed company was Zimbabwean, and I’m told that they have been removed. The PA will demand answers regarding this matter and will revert back. We will never allow this. Kunene is getting us the answers from officials," he said.

In another tweet that questioned if Kunene might have approved the R194 million, McKenzie said, "MMCs don’t approve tenders but they play an oversight role, that oversight role is now much needed Kunene, no Nigerians should get tenders in SA."

Last week, IOL reported that Morero announced the city would be pumping R194 million into fixing Lilian Ngoyi Street.

The street has been closed since July 2023, after a devastating gas explosion that claimed the lives of over 15 people and left others injured as it ripped up the key route into the CBD.

Morero reaffirmed the City’s commitment to the completion of the project stating: “We want to reaffirm to the people of Johannesburg that come August 2025, the road will be functional, and all motorists will be using the road.”

“We hope that we will deliver the final product with the budget and not escalate the costs,” Morero said.

He said the completion of the first stream of the project would be in August 2025.

