ANC Gauteng leaders downplay reconfiguration talks amid 113th anniversary celebrations

The ANC in Gauteng say they are not bothered by the National Executive Committee’s (NEC) decision to reconfigure the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC). Gauteng ANC Secretary TK Nciza. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency ( ANA)

The ANC in Gauteng celebrated its 113th anniversary on Sunday, with thousands of supporters gathering at the Alexandra Stadium.

The event came amidst ongoing talks of reconfiguring the party's leadership in the province, following a poor electoral performance in the May 2024 general elections.

In an interview on the sidelines of the celebrations, ANC Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubele played down the reconfiguration talks, stating that the party's focus was on growing its support base.

"Our focus is the rally, service delivery and to actually listen more to what the people are saying to us," Makhubele said.

He added that the party had done everything possible to prevent a further decline in the general election.

"We ran a research-based campaign. We knew months before what we were going to expect in the May polls. We did everything humanly possible to try and address the challenges that would have led to the electoral decline," he explained.

ANC Gauteng secretary TK Nciza also echoed Makhubele's sentiments, stating that the provincial executive committee (PEC) would give the national leadership space to finalise the reconfiguration process.

"We are not bogged down with reconfiguration. We are focused on the celebrations and serving the people of Gauteng," Nciza said.

Nciza added that the party's national leadership would clarify the details of the reconfiguration process in due time.

"The national executive committee and the national officials will come and clarify the issue of reconfiguration. We are not qualified to speak about it," he said.

The reconfiguration talks come after the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) resolved to reconfigure the party's leadership in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal due to poor electoral performance.

The decision has sparked concerns among party members, with some calling for greater transparency and accountability.

Despite the ongoing reconfiguration talks, the ANC's 113th anniversary celebrations in Gauteng were marked by optimism and renewed commitment to serving the people, according to the party’s Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa who delivered the keynote address.

Ramokgopa outlined the party's plans to address the challenges facing the province.

The event was attended by thousands of ANC supporters who gathered at Alexandra Stadium to celebrate the party's history and legacy.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe were also in attendance.

However, Alexandra residents were unimpressed by the party, saying they had more questions than answers when it came to the party’s performance in service delivery.

Simon Mojapelo who has been living in Alexandra for 40 years and is an ANC member said the party had lost its identity.

“I only came here because I wanted to ask them (ANC leadership) questions as to what happened to service delivery…they have done nothing since the dawn of democracy. The township has deteriorated…there are no jobs, we don't have water or electricity half the time.

“They need to answer us. We must know what their job is. What are we paying taxes for?” Mojapelo asked.