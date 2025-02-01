What to expect from Ramaphosa’s first SONA under the Government of National Unity

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address on Thursday. Picture: Phando Jikelo / Independent Newspapers

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) under the Government of the National Unity (GNU) on Thursday.

The address to the joint sitting of the National Assembly will take place at the Cape Town City Hall at 7pm.

It will be held against the backdrop of last week’s Cabinet Lekgotla, which set out the government’s programme of action for the year as guided by the GNU’s Statement of Intent amid tensions within the coalition government over key legislation.

Acting director-general of GCIS Nomonde Mnukwa said Ramaphosa’s address will provide an opportunity to reflect on developments taking place across the country and set the country’s game plan for the year ahead.

Mnukwa said Ramaphosa will reflect on South Africa’s achievements over the past year. She also said the president will use the SONA to take the nation into confidence on the government’s plans in dealing with the challenges of unemployment, crime, social development, and the economy.

“These are matters of great concern for many citizens who experience such challenges daily. The president will detail how we will ensure lasting and sustainable energy security through the implementation of the Energy Action Plan and the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act,” she said.

“Importantly, he will also outline the work of government to address the looming crisis of water security that poses a threat to the quality of life and economic prospects of all South Africans.”

She added that since South Africa will host the G20 summit in November, it will feature prominently in his address.

“It will be a call by the president, for all South Africans to get involved to make this summit a success and ensure its outcomes have a life-changing impact on the less fortunate people of the world.”

But, University of North West political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage said this year’s SONA is going to be extremely difficult because it will be the first time under GNU.

“We have major economic and social challenges together with lack of economic growth and high unemployment rate,” Duvenage said.

He also said Ramaphosa will have to walk a tightrope as he would have to please GNU partners as well as allies within the Tripartite Alliance as the ANC, which lost majority in the 2024 elections, ahead of the national general conference later this year.

“There are huge expectations of bills like basic Education Laws Amendment Act, Expropriation Bill, and NHI Act, so he must reflect on the performance of the government,” he said.

Duvenage said he expected Ramaphosa to accommodate the GNU partners in his address.

“He does not have another choice but to accommodate them, but if he accommodates parties like DA, FF Plus, and others, it is going to backfire within the ANC. There is a huge pressure on him to take the road to the national democratic revolution.”

Duvenage also said he would not be surprised by how Ramaphosa navigated his dilemma.

“He may walk somewhere in the middle or talk left and then walk to the right. I am seeing a challenging environment and he has to make a decision on how much he accommodates the GNU partners at the expense of the ANC,” he said.

The DA would not be drawn into commenting on its SONA expectations.

National spokesperson Willie Aucamp said party leader John Steenhuisen and DA ministers in the Cabinet will address the media early next week.

“I don’t want to preempt what they are going to say,” Aucamp said.

UDM leader and Defence Deputy Minister Bantu Holomisa would also not comment on his party’s expectations, saying he was in the executive and referred questions to parliamentary leader Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, who could not be reached for comment.

Cosatu parliamentary coordinator Mathew Parks said Ramaphosa’s address should not be about accommodating this or that party in the GNU, but to make sure that the economy grows and creates jobs.

“He should fix the state and make sure the economy grows. He must provide relief to the poor and the unemployed,” Parks said.

The labour federation expected SONA to give support to Eskom and Transnet.

“We want similar support to struggling enterprises such as Post Office and Postbank but also want to see urgent intervention in local government.”

Parks said Ramaphosa should ramp up industrial financing and ensure that public employment programmes target young people and the unemployed.

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane said everything in the country was about the economy.

“We need an economic plan and it can’t be just about keeping the lights on. What is important is to make tough choices if we are to stimulate the economy to create jobs,” Maimane said.

He also said Ramaphosa should table a safety plan as many people were murdered.

“Unless we come up with a plan, South Africa will continue to struggle.”

Maimane added that since South Africa will host the G20 Summit, Ramaphosa should pronounce on the country’s foreign policy.

“We must not dismiss the fundamental issue of how we deal with the conflict in the DRC. I am challenging the president. I don’t understand why our troops are in the DRC. We need to recall them,” he said.

