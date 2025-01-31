'Yet another devastating blow to South Africans': DA on the return of load shedding

This is yet another devastating blow to South Africans who endure power cuts despite years of promises that the crisis will be resolved, said the DA.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has warned that with Eskom's confirmation that Stage 3 load shedding would be imposed from 5pm tonight will be disastrous - less than a week before the President's State of the Nation Address (Sona).

DA spokesperson on electricity and energy, Kevin Mileham said this also comes only one day after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) declared a 16.7% rise in total energy tariffs, forcing South Africans to pay even more for a service that Eskom is failing to supply.

"This is yet another devastating blow to South Africans who endure power cuts despite years of promises that the crisis will be resolved ...The DA has been clear: the time for half-measures is over. Tariff increases and quick fixes will not solve this crisis - only bold, structural reform will," Mileham said.

Eskom's Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane said after more than 10 months of uninterrupted electricity supply, due to the success of the Generation Recovery Plan, there was a high risk of load shedding at short notice this weekend.

Marokane added that load shedding has to be initiated to protect the integrity of Eskom's power generation system.

"Load shedding is an extraordinary occurrence, and we want to put it behind us," he said.

The DA said the government has to take action promptly to:

- Recover billions in municipal debt owing to Eskom.

- Eskom's electricity generating and transmission businesses are completely distinct.

- Increase private sector competitiveness by dividing Eskom's power producing function into smaller entities for privatisation.

"The DA will take these urgent proposals to the Presidency through Operation Vulindlela to ensure that the GNU delivers real energy reform. South Africans cannot afford more of the same failures," added Mileham.

