‘We reject the narrative of a political score’: GOOD Party welcomes charges against Zuma-Sambudla

The GOOD Party has welcomed the indictment of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.



Zuma-Sambudla appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday on incitement-related charges linked to the deadly July 2021 riots.

She faces charges of incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence.

The riots, which erupted in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration, led to over 300 deaths and caused more than R50 billion in economic damage to an already struggling, Covid-19-hit economy.

In a statement, GOOD Party secretary-general Brett Herron expressed hope that the delay in bringing charges reflects the strength of the case against her.

“We reject the narrative that she is being charged to settle a political score,” Herron said, emphasising that justice must be seen to be done.

Herron revealed that in the aftermath of the riots, he handed over evidence to the Hawks implicating over 100 alleged instigators.

“Whistleblowers from within the ANC provided information on several KwaZulu-Natal-focused WhatsApp groups; Ethekwini Shutdown, Ink Shutdown in July 2021, and Free Zuma Information as well as a Gauteng-based group, Joburg Activists Home.”

These platforms, he said, were used to mobilise violence in response to Zuma’s imprisonment.

“It was clear from the posts and comments in these WhatsApp groups that the riots were instigated in retaliation for the incarceration of Duduzile’s father, the former president and now leader of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma,” Herron said.

He also pointed to the presence of “hidden hands” — alleged masterminds behind the violence who operated outside of these digital forums.

The indictment of Zuma-Sambudla, Herron noted, marks the first sign that those behind the orchestrated unrest are being held accountable. However, he cautioned that the process has been “excruciatingly slow” and called for further legal action against all instigators.

“The July 2021 unrest must be a reminder to us all how easily the inequality of South Africa can act as a tinderbox to instigate lawlessness. No one should be allowed to exploit that vulnerability for their own political gain,” Herron said.

Herron said that while justice for the unrest is critical, addressing South Africa’s deep-rooted poverty and inequality remains an urgent and ongoing challenge.

“We cannot rest until all the instigators face the might of the law. Nor can we ignore the persistent failure of government to address rampant poverty and inequality.”

Zuma-Sambudla’s first court appearance is scheduled for March 20, 2025, in the Durban High Court.

