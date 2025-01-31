Tshwane proves governance can thrive without the DA, says EFF's Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema suppressed the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) threats to leave the government, saying its removal from the government of national unity (GNU) would not collapse governance.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema suppressed the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) threats to leave the government, saying its removal from the government of national unity (GNU) would not collapse governance.

Malema said the City of Tshwane was the best example that the government would remain even after the DA left.

The DA-led Tshwane for eight years but was removed in 2024 by the ANC, EFF and ActionSA.

DA mayor Cilliers Brink was replaced by ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya.

Many accused the DA of not providing service to the black community especially in townships but rather for providing services to white communities, but the DA always said that where they govern, they govern better.

He referenced the recent developments in the city that governance could still be achieved without the blue party.

“For the first time, the people of Hammanskraal had clean drinking water. The City of Tshwane is the best example that the removal of the racist DA from the government does not mean that governance will collapse.

“Service delivery has thrived in Tshwane since the DA was removed and replaced by the government of the EFF,” Malema said.

DA forms part of the 10 political parties in the GNU that were constituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the May 29 national and provincial elections.

This was because no party won the elections including the ANC that had power for the past 30 years.

Malema declared 2025 a year of picket lines, urging the members to go to the communities and work for them.

This is as the party is gearing up for the upcoming 2026 local government elections.

“This is the first and final planning meeting for the 2026 Local Government Elections because after this we head straight to the ground to establish the sub-regional structures and lead society directly from the picket lines.

“The EFF remains the weapon of the masses of our people and it will achieve the generational mission of Economic Freedom in Our Lifetime,” he said.

Addressing the first plenum of the third National People’s Assembly (NPA) in Bela Bela, Limpopo on Friday, Malema said the GNU was defined by corruption standards, policy uncertainty as well as disputes.

The ANC and the DA have been at loggerheads over policy differences.

This differs from the recent signing of the Expropriation Act, National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, and the Basic Education Amendment Laws (BELA) Act.

Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen reportedly had a meeting to iron out their respective issues.

The EFF is also eyeing a portion in the GNU. Last year, Malema mentioned that they were just waiting for the DA to exit the unity government so that they could enter.

[email protected]

IOL Politics