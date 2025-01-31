South African Air Force raises funds to support families of 13 SANDF troops killed in DRC
Business partners and defence industry representatives pledge support at the SAAF Benevolent Golf Day, aimed at assisting the families of fallen SANDF soldiers.
The South African Air Force (SAAF), alongside key defence partners, has announced plans of providing crucial financial aid to the families of the 13 soldiers who were killed by the M23 rebel groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
In a statement, the SAAF Chief, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, together with the Chiefs of the SA Army and SA Navy, hosted a key meeting with defence industry partners earlier this week.
The meeting took place during the SAAF’s annual Benevolent Golf Day, which is an event aimed at raising funds for various social needs within the SAAF families, particularly those affected by the loss of their loved ones.
“The purpose of the meeting was to encourage and re-emphasise the benevolent fundraising initiative aimed at providing much-needed financial support specifically to the surviving families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives last week in the DRC,” the SAAF said.
Thirteen of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) troops were shot and killed this month by the M23 rebel group while conducting peacekeeping efforts in the DRC’s eastern region.
Mambo stressed the importance of the fundraising efforts, which are designed to cover the immediate and long-term needs of the bereaved families.
"Our soldiers who serve in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions, such as those in the DRC, make great sacrifices in the line of duty,” Mbambo said.
“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that their families are not left to struggle in the wake of such sacrifice.”
He added that the initiative aims to raise funds through contributions from various sectors, with the goal of easing the financial burden on the families of the fallen soldiers.
“The partnership with the defence industry is expected to build momentum and inspire wider participation from both private and public stakeholders.”
Business partners at the event pledged additional contributions beyond those already committed, according to the SAAF.
Mbambo expressed gratitude for the continued support from the defence sector, emphasising that such partnership could make a meaningful difference for the families of our fallen soldiers.
The SAAF said more details of the fundraising efforts, including how individuals and organisations can contribute, will be shared in the coming weeks.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed the deaths of SANDF soldiers on the escalation of the M23 rebel group and Rwandan-backed militias engaging Congolese forces and attacking the SAMIDRC peacekeepers.
Meanwhile, tensions between South Africa and Rwanda have escalated over the deaths of the SANDF soldiers.
On Wednesday, IOL reported that Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga told journalists in Pretoria that President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a warning to Rwanda, stating that continued hostilities against the SANDF troops would be taken as a declaration of war.
SA lost 13 soldiers in the battle with the M23 rebels this month, while the United Nations reported that three Malawian soldiers who were part of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC) were also killed.
A Uruguayan soldier, part of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), also died in the battle.
Rwanda has been widely accused of backing the M23 rebels, but Kigali consistently denies the reports.
On Thursday night, a spokesperson for the Rwandan government refuted claims that Ramaphosa had issued a warning to President Paul Kagane.
She clarified that during their phone call, Ramaphosa had stated that the Congolese forces, not Rwandan forces, had shot South African troops.
“He (Ramaphosa) also said that he gave a warning to the president (Kagame). That did not happen. There was no warning during the phone call. He also said the SAMIDRC was a peacekeeping force … that is also incorrect,” Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika from Kigali.
She argued that the SAMIDRC - which the SANDF is part of - is not a peacekeeping mission but an offensive force.
Makolo added that Rwanda’s military actions are driven by its proximity to the conflict and its efforts to protect against armed groups, including hostile militias from the 1994 Rwandan Genocide.
On Thursday morning, IOL reported that in an unprecedented escalation of tensions between South Africa and Rwanda, Kagame had responded to Ramaphosa publicly, with Kagame accusing his Pretoria counterpart of distorting facts.
However, what was chilling about Kagame’s 11pm reaction to Ramaphosa on X, was his last paragraph.
“If South Africa wants to contribute to peaceful solutions, that is well and good, but South Africa is in no position to take on the role of a peacemaker or mediator,” Kagame said.
“And if South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day.”
In a lengthy message posted on X, Ramaphosa condemned the killing of the SANDF soldiers, calling them “brave” individuals who dedicated themselves to peace.
“The fighting is the result of an escalation by the rebel group M23 and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and attacking peacekeepers from the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC),” said Ramaphosa.
Makolo emphasised that Rwanda remains in open talk with South Africa, stating that the two leaders had communicated twice in recent days.
“We are open to talking, we have always been,” she said.
“What is not good is to then go around and put out lies that contradict what was discussed and then confuse South African citizens and other Africans who deserve to know the truth of what is happening."
