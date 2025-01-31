South African Air Force raises funds to support families of 13 SANDF troops killed in DRC

Business partners and defence industry representatives pledge support at the SAAF Benevolent Golf Day, aimed at assisting the families of fallen SANDF soldiers. Image: Timothy Bernard/Independent Newspapers

The South African Air Force (SAAF), alongside key defence partners, has announced plans of providing crucial financial aid to the families of the 13 soldiers who were killed by the M23 rebel groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In a statement, the SAAF Chief, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, together with the Chiefs of the SA Army and SA Navy, hosted a key meeting with defence industry partners earlier this week. The meeting took place during the SAAF’s annual Benevolent Golf Day, which is an event aimed at raising funds for various social needs within the SAAF families, particularly those affected by the loss of their loved ones. “The purpose of the meeting was to encourage and re-emphasise the benevolent fundraising initiative aimed at providing much-needed financial support specifically to the surviving families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives last week in the DRC,” the SAAF said. Thirteen of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) troops were shot and killed this month by the M23 rebel group while conducting peacekeeping efforts in the DRC’s eastern region.

Thirteen SANDF troops were shot and killed in the troubled DRC by the M23 rebels. Image: Phill Magakoe / Independent Newspapers

Mambo stressed the importance of the fundraising efforts, which are designed to cover the immediate and long-term needs of the bereaved families. "Our soldiers who serve in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions, such as those in the DRC, make great sacrifices in the line of duty,” Mbambo said. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that their families are not left to struggle in the wake of such sacrifice.” He added that the initiative aims to raise funds through contributions from various sectors, with the goal of easing the financial burden on the families of the fallen soldiers. “The partnership with the defence industry is expected to build momentum and inspire wider participation from both private and public stakeholders.” Business partners at the event pledged additional contributions beyond those already committed, according to the SAAF. Mbambo expressed gratitude for the continued support from the defence sector, emphasising that such partnership could make a meaningful difference for the families of our fallen soldiers. The SAAF said more details of the fundraising efforts, including how individuals and organisations can contribute, will be shared in the coming weeks.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed the deaths of SANDF soldiers on the escalation of the M23 rebel group and Rwandan-backed militias engaging Congolese forces and attacking the SAMIDRC peacekeepers. Image: File