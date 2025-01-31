NPA claims strong case against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in Durban Court

Member of Parliament Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, sitting in the dock during her bail application at the Durban Magistrates Court. Image: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers.

The National Prosecuting Authority believes it has a watertight case against Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party Member of Parliament (MP) Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Zuma-Sambudla appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday after handing herself over to police in relation to charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA) and incitement to commit violence, levelled against her for posts she shared during the July unrest in 2021. Speaking outside the Durban Magistrate's Court, the NPA's Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga, explained that the NPA collaborated with a number of experts in getting the case to court.

"There is an issue of authenticity of the evidence and factors that needed to be determined on whether the account (the videos and images were shared from) is a legitimate account. "We had to outsource the experts as government does not have them," he said. Mhaga said he is happy with the progress made against all those implicated in inciting violence during the unrest.