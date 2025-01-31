MKPYL condemns ‘political persecution’ of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

MK Party Youth League says charges are an attack on all young South Africans fighting for justice.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party Youth League (MKPYL) condemned what it calls the “politically motivated persecution” of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of the party’s founder and leader, former president Jacob Zuma.

The party claims that the charges against her are part of a broader attack not only on her family but also on the MK Party and its supporters.

This comes after Zuma-Sambudla was charged with incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence which is linked to the deadly July 2021 riots that led to more than 300 deaths.

In a statement , MKPYL national coordinator Nkateko Mkhabela, accused the Government of National Unity (GNU), led by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), of using state institutions to silence its political opponents.

“The frivolous and baseless charges against her are part of a broader orchestrated assault not only on Duduzile Zuma and her family, but also on the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, its members, and the democratic will of the people,” Mkhabela said.

The Youth League likened Zuma-Sambudla’s case to the legal battles faced by her father who was imprisoned without trial following the Zondo Commission, and her twin brother, Duduzane Zuma, whom the party claims was falsely accused for opposing the establishment.

Furthermore, the MKPYL argued that the case against Zuma-Sambudla is an attempt to suppress youth activism, stating that young people are growing increasingly disillusioned with high unemployment and economic inequality.

Mkhabela added: “This case is not just an attack on Duduzile Zuma, it is an attack on every young South African who is tired of being unemployed, tired of living in a country where economic injustice and political suppression are the order of the day.”

The Youth League called on its supporters to resist the alleged political suppression and prepare for mass mobilisation.



Mkhabela has urged party members to stand firm, declaring: “The revolution shall not be compromised! The struggle continues.”

Zuma -Sambudla’s first appearance at courts is scheduled for March.

