Can SADC summit silence guns in DRC? President Mnangagwa hosts special summit amid deteriorating situation

The government of Zimbabwe led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the current chairperson of the 16-member Southern African Development Community will on Friday host a SADC Extraordinary Summit of heads of State and government on the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

IOL reported on Thursday that another Extraordinary Summit of East African Community (EAC) heads of State has been held on Wednesday as the regional bloc seeks a political solution to the decades-old turbulence in the DRC.

In a video shared by government of Zimbabwe on X, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Prof Amon Murwira said the SADC summit will be held in Harare on Friday.

“This extraordinary summit is going to be on the eastern DRC problem. As you know, there are negative developments in the east of the DRC – a lot of violence and conflict. You would remember that His Excellency (Mnangagwa) hosted another summit on this matter, and that summit was to extend the mission of SAMIDRC (SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo),” said Murwira.