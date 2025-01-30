‘We are earning peanuts': SANDF troops in DRC say they're demoralised by low danger pay

The SANDF deployed in the DRC are not happy with the deployment incentives.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers deployed in the DRC have complained about the incentives being paid to them by the South African government, arguing that their counterparts in the region received far better incentives when deployed to a foreign country.

Speaking to IOL following the confrontation between Rwanda and South Africa after 13 of the SANDF peacekeeping troops deployed in Goma were killed there, some of the soldiers, on condition of anonymity, highlighted their concerns and said that they were demoralised.

“While on a mission outside the country, all soldiers are paid in dollars since every country accepts the American dollar. However, we are paid the same amount even when not deployed.

“The only difference in this case is that they at least come back home with roughly R350,000, taxed, compared to other foreign forces deployed to states like Mali, Uruguay, Ukraine, and others. When they return from the mission, they can even take early retirement because they would have gotten enough money to sustain themselves, unlike us … they get close to R1.5 million.

A female member of the SANDF alleged that other troops in other countries were getting a tax-free salary and complained that those deployed were left with ‘peanuts’ after being taxed.

“Whatever happens in Goma does not benefit us, but the politicians and their businesses.

She added that the troops who got injured three years ago on a peacekeeping mission in Mozambique were still waiting to be compensated after sustaining serious life-threatening injuries.

Without confirming or denying the details, the SANDF said, "The payments and compensation to our soldiers are done by the SANDF through the department’s PERSOL system directly to their accounts,” adding that the troops stationed in Goma would continue with their mission.

Meanwhile, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has vowed to restore government authority in the east. Rwanda-backed forces have seized control of the city of Goma and are reportedly advancing south to take more territory.

Tshisekedi promised a "vigorous and coordinated response" against what he referred to as "terrorists" and this was under way.

He also aimed at the international community for "inaction" after the escalating security crisis.

"Be sure of one thing: the DRC will not let itself be humiliated or crushed. We will fight and we will triumph," he said.