Tribute to courage: Parliament commemorates SANDF soldiers killed in DRC

The presiding officers of Parliament have paid tribute to the brave 13 members of the SANDF who lost their lives while on a peacekeeping mission in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“The loss of these courageous soldiers is both distressing and deeply painful, as they dedicated themselves to the noble cause of upholding peace and stability in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and beyond.

“These gallant men and women selflessly served in the pursuit of peace, and their sacrifice will forever be honoured and remembered,” said National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of provinces chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.

Didiza and Mtshweni-Tsipane also commended President Cyril Ramaphosa for his leadership in initiating dialogue with his Rwandan and DRC counterparts, President Paul Kagame and President Félix Tshisekedi, to find a solution to the escalating conflict.

“Diplomatic engagement remains a crucial tool in resolving complex regional challenges, and we are hopeful that through the collective efforts of SADC and the African Union (AU), an urgent and sustainable resolution will be found.

“The need for long-lasting peace and stability in the region has never been more pressing, and we urge all stakeholders to intensify efforts towards a peaceful settlement.”

They sent condolences to the deceased soldiers’ families, loved ones, and the entire SANDF community.

“May their bravery and unwavering commitment to peace continue to inspire us all. We stand in solidarity with those affected by this devastating loss.”

Speaking in the programme committee, Didiza said they acknowledged the situation evolving in DRC and the fatalities that South Africans have suffered

“We would like to extend our condolences to the fallen soldiers and also pray those that are still in DRC are safe and remain safe.”

She was confident that Ramaphosa’s engagements held with Kagame and Tshisekedi as well as the troika of SADC and AU would do everything possible to make sure there cessation of hostilities and ceasefire.

However, EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini raised the cancellation of the Defence Portfolio Committee meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday.

“If meetings of such important matters are cancelled at the last minute that is wrong. That needs to be addressed because it puts a dent in the work of the committee to find solutions and answers to families who want to know if their loved ones are safe, and for the department to take full accountability for letting our soldiers fight with no proper ammunition and skills to defend themselves,” Ntlangwini said.

In her response, Didiza said the Defence and Military Veteran Portfolio Committee chairperson, Dakota Legoete, told her the meeting was called for Tuesday.

“As to whether they were cancelling it, it is an issue to be raised with the chairperson,” she said.

