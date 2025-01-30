‘There was no blood on the floor’, says Ramaphosa’s spokesperson after crunch meeting with Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has held a crunch meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa following a flare up of tensions in the Government of National Unity. Image: IOL graphic

The much-awaited meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has happened, the Presidency confirmed on Wednesday night. Steenhuisen had proposed to engage Ramaphosa as friction had once again arisen in the Government of National Unity over the recent signing of the Expropriation Bill into law. On Tuesday, IOL reported that DA leader John Steenhuisen had lambasted Ramaphosa for ghosting his Government of National Unity (GNU) partners, over signing the controversial Land Expropriation Act into law, claiming that he found out on social media. “When you make decisions, and you don't consult the rest of your party, the parties in the coalition, without even giving a courtesy call to the leaders, knowing how contentious the Expropriation Bill has been, that it's not being a good steward or a good partner of the GNU,” Steenhuisen said in a media briefing on Tuesday. Ramaphosa signed the bill on January 24, after five years of heated debates and disagreements from political parties.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially signed the Expropriation Bill into law. Image: File Picture

On Wednesday night, Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said no officials from both sides were allowed in the crucial meeting when Steenhuisen and Ramaphosa spoke privately following the recent “flare up”. “The president today (Wednesday) had lunch with Minister Steenhuisen, just the two of them. Two of them, no officials. None of us were there, it was just the two of them. “The meeting took place, and by the president’s account to me, which I am sure Minister Steenhuisen will share, the meeting went very well. There was an understanding around how issues of consent need to be addressed, the usage of the GNU clearing house … there was no blood on the floor, so to speak.

DA leader John Steenhuisen Image: File Picture