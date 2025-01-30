Security company ready to assist SANDF in DRC

A privately owned South African security company says it is ready to assist the SANDF in the troubled DRC.

A privately owned security company in South Africa has offered assistance to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) after 13 of its peacekeeping troops deployed in the DRC were killed in Goma.

The privately owned security company, which did not want its name disclosed for security reasons, said it could push back against the forces following the death of the troops who were killed during the ambush, with reports that the troops had run out of ammunition and food, amid the ongoing conflict.

Although the Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga dismissed claims that the soldiers have run out of ammunition and food in the DRC, the owner of the security firm said that the situation in Goma had the potential to escalate, should the South African government not act and assert its place in the continent.

“Truth is, the South African government has been undermined by the recent development, which indicates that we were not prepared enough to face off with these well-established forces who attacked our soldiers.

“Our company is ready to step in and boost the SANDF mission in the DRC. We have witnessed that the forces who killed our troops had enough time to plan and attack the troops. However, we have no intention to escalate the conflict, but we will also not hesitate to protect the lives of our brothers and sisters in Goma,” he said

The SANDF did not respond to questions about the security company's suggested involvement but said that the troops continued to operate with resolve, courage, and discipline in pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

“The SANDF remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC),” said the SANDF.

On Wednesday, Rwandan President Paul Kagame fired shots at President Cyril Ramaphosa and government officials, accusing them of “lying” and “distorting” earlier talks between the two statesmen, further straining already tense relations between Kigali and Pretoria.

He dismissed claims that the Rwanda Defence Force is a militia, a term used by Ramaphosa. He criticised South Africa’s military intervention in the DRC under the SADC Mission, calling it an offensive force that displaced a genuine peacekeeping effort by the East African Community (EAC).

Kagame’s remarks followed South Africa’s condemnation of the M23 rebel offensive in eastern DRC, which Pretoria claimed was backed by Rwandan militia.

However, Kagame hit back, asserting that if South Africa seeks confrontation rather than diplomacy, Rwanda is prepared to respond accordingly.

The relationship between the two nations has remained fragile for years, dating back to the assassination of former Rwandan intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya in Johannesburg in 2013, souring diplomatic ties.