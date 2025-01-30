Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen meet privately to find common ground amidst GNU tensions

President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen met privately on Wednesday, with no officials from either side present.

The meeting, which was described as "collegial" and "engaging," aimed to address recent tensions within the Government of National Unity (GNU) over the signing of the Expropriation Bill into law.

The two leaders of the GNU arrangement are currently at the forefront of the second Cabinet Lekgotla, where the GNU cabinet is aiming to address pressing national issues at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

According to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, the meeting was a success, with both leaders finding common ground on key issues.

"The meeting took place, and by the president's account to me, which I am sure Minister Steenhuisen will share, the meeting went very well. There was an understanding around how issues of consent need to be addressed, the usage of the GNU clearing house... there was no blood on the floor, so to speak," Magwenya said.

The DA leader had publicly criticised Ramaphosa for not consulting GNU partners before signing the bill into law during a press briefing on Tuesday.

“When you make decisions, and you don't consult the rest of your party, the parties in the coalition, without even giving a courtesy call to the leaders, knowing how contentious the Expropriation Bill has been...it's not being a good steward or a good partner of the GNU,” he said.

Steenhuisen's concerns were echoed by other opposition parties, including the third largest party in the GNU, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), who felt that Ramaphosa had bypassed the GNU's decision-making processes.

However, Magwenya downplayed the disagreement, saying there would be disagreements in all collaborations .

“I think we need to be realistic and accept that there will be issues of disagreement, but at no point in time, even if one party threatens to walk away, should we take it that the GNU is about to collapse. It is not going to collapse,” Magwenya said.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Cabinet Lekgotla on Wednesday Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, highlighted that the GNU was committed to working together in the best interests of the country.

"We are meeting as the Government of National Unity, and we are not bringing party political interests. We are going to negotiate and discuss as members of Cabinet and representatives of provinces, and we work for the best benefit of our country and not our parties," Ntshavheni said.

She said the Lekgotla was aimed at laying out a plan of action for the GNU for the year ahead, focusing on key issues such as South Africa's involvement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the impact of the withdrawal of US funding for HIV and AIDS, and drawing the government’s attention to the medium term development plan of the seventh administration.