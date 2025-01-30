Pictures from Court 12 | Duduzane, JZ and MK Party leadership out in full force to back Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in the dock at the Durban Magistrates Court. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL Image: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

Court 12 at the Durban Magistrate's Court was filled to the brim on Thursday morning as MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla made her first court appearance on incitement-related charges linked to the deadly July 2021 riots. Over 350 people were killed during the July 2021 Unrest, which was sparked by the arrest of Duduzile's father, former president Jacob Zuma, who had been sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court by the Constitutional Court after he defied an order to appear at the Zondo State Capture Commission. Duduzile is accused of incitement after she took to X (previously Twitter) to share posts encouraging the violence that played out across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

As the violence swept through parts of KZN, Duduzile is accused of incitement after she posted a flurry of videos and images from various areas across KZN where people had set trucks alight or rioted in the streets - all of her posts captioned #FreeJacobZuma. Inside Court 12 on Thursday, Duduzile was dressed in a black dress and sporting an MK Party head wrap. Duduzile, the twin daughter of the former president, looked relaxed and smiled at the cameras in the packed courtroom.

She is expected to be represented by prominent lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, who was seen chatting with Duduzile. Mpofu is one of the prominent leaders who have recently swapped their red berets for the spears of the MK Party. Also in court to back Duduzile was her twin brother Duduzane, who told the media that they hoped that the case against her sister was not another case of persecution against the Zuma family. Zuma Sr, Duduzane, MK Party leaders such as secretary general Floyd Shivambu, Nathi Nhleko, Willies Mchunu, Magasela Mzobe and Bonginkosi Khanyile, who was publicly sacked as an MK Party Youth leader in the run up to the May 29 elections, were seen showing their support for Duduzile.

