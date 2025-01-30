Paul Kagame insists SADC armies, including SANDF, have no place in DRC war and not a peacekeeping force

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame. President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda. Image: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

As the tension between South Africa and Rwanda escalated to an unprecedented level, Rwandan President Paul Kagame has hit back at President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media platform X. In what Kagame described as “important clarifications for the record”, the Rwandan strongman questions the presence of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), a regional peacekeeping mission which comprises of South African, Tanzanian, and Malawian armed forces in the vast nation situated in Central Africa but is a member of SADC. “SAMIDRC is not a peacekeeping force, and it has no place in this situation. It was authorized by Southern African Development Community (SADC) as a belligerent force engaging in offensive combat operations to help the DRC government fight against its own people, working alongside genocidal armed groups like FDLR which target Rwanda, while also threatening to take the war to Rwanda itself,” said Kagame in a strongly worded public response to Ramaphosa.

Fierce fighting rages on in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma, as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and government forces exchange fire. Image: Graphic News

“SAMIDRC displaced a true peacekeeping force, the East African Community Regional Force, and this contributed to the failure of the negotiation processes.” The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) is one of the Hutu ethnic groups, which includes some people who were responsible for the Rwandan genocide and is still active in eastern DR Congo. The Rwandan government insists that the continued operations of the FDLR in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo threatens Rwanda’s territory.

Members of the M23 armed group board a pickup truck as they leave to carry out a patrol from their position in Goma on January 29, 2025. Picture: AFP Image: AFP