Parliament to discuss date for crucial DRC debate following soldier deaths

Parliament is set to decide on a date for a snap debate on the DRC after 13 SANDF members were killed last week. Picture: Supplied

PARLIAMENT is considering setting aside a date for a snap debate on the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following a request by two parties.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza on Thursday said two parties have requested a snap debate on the situation at DRC where 13 SANDF members were killed last week while on a peace-keeping mission in the DRC.

“I have responded to them. I want to say at this meeting that we are considering that matter and also a possible date the debate must take place,” she said during the meeting of the programme committee.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said she was happy as her party was one of those that made the request as the DRC was important and involved the lives of the soldiers.

Mkhaliphi said in their letter, they had asked that Didiza to hold the debate before the opening of Parliament next Thursday before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address.

“We think this matter is very important so can you clarify when are you considering to have this matter?” she asked.

In her response, Didiza said she would consult with parties and indicate the possible date.

“We will consult with parties and indicate the possible date we are thinking of,” DIdiza said.

MK Party MP Visvin Reddy suggested that the programme committee pronounce on the date.

He also noted that there will be plenaries in the first week of February.

“Can we not include the debate on DRC in one of these sittings? It is quite urgent and I am sure we are all in agreement,” Reddy said.

But, Didiza acknowledged the request for the debate.

“I understand the urgency of it. We will come back as we always do to members to say this is the possible date for such a request for a snap debate,” she said.

When pressed to give a date at once, Didiza said there was a need to respect “our processes”.

Mkhaliphi retorted: “Our own processes are not more important than the lives of soldiers who are dying.”

Didiza was unmoved, saying she had exhausted the matter and reiterated she would indicate to the two parties.

DA chief whip George Michalakis thanked Didiza for her response regarding their request for the debate on DRC.

“I do trust you won’t be tied down by a date of SONA considering the urgency of the debate in scheduling that. We should allow you to do your job,” Michalakis said.

