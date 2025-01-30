‘Our troops in DRC are fully equipped,’ : Motshekga refutes claims that SANDF running out of ammunition and food
Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga has rubbished claims that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have run out of ammunition and food, in the DRC.
This comes after the deaths of 13 SANDF soldiers who were killed in intensified clashes between the M23 rebels group and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia, and the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC).
Three more soldiers were killed on Monday, during a mortar bomb attack by the M23 rebels near the airport in Goma, where the SANDF has a base.
In addition, four troops were killed near the Sake.
Motshekga, who visited the country which has been ravaged by war, to meet with the generals and other bases in Goma, rejected claims that the SANDF soldiers had run out of resources.
“I personally went to Goma, and I got a briefing from all the generals. At no stage did they say they had no ammunition,” Motshekga said in response to a question during Cabinet Lekgotla media briefing in Pretoria, on Wednesday.
“We reinforced them, on the basis that because there's been this escalated hostilities and the fluid situation. It was important to make sure that they would not reach a point where they ran out of ammunition.”
Motshekga also rubbished reports that the soldiers had run out of food, stating that she visited the logistics centre in Goma, and was assured that there were no shortages.
”At no stage did any of the generals, even the force leader, said to me they had run out of food.”
A total of 13 SANDF soldiers have been shot and killed in the DRC by the M23 rebels group during peacekeeping efforts in Goma.
Despite the reports, Motshekga stressed the importance of reinforcing the troops due to the intensity of the conflict.
“We are not armed to go and fight, we are armed to go and keep peace, and now that we are caught in the crossfire, it's going to be important for us to reinforce, that's why we reinforce,” she said .
Motshekga also assured South Africans that the SANDF generals on the ground are highly skilled and capable of leading the peacekeeping efforts.
“They are highly experienced, they are on the ground and capable of leading, and they are not the only leadership that is there,” she added, citing the generals from Malawi and Tanzania.
IOL News reported that the families of the South Africans soldiers who died in the DRC at the hands of the M23 rebels have expressed devastation over their deaths.
Among the 13 who died, four were from Limpopo, including Louis Calvin Moagi, 28, from Sekororo village, who was the sole breadwinner in his family.
Moagi was described as a peacemaker in his personal and work life.
Another one was a 43-year-old Matome Justice Malesa, from Mashishimale village in Phalaborwa, who died before his birthday celebration with his family next month on February 25.
The families are struggling to come to terms with their losses and have called on the government to fast track the process of repatriating the bodies of the fallen soldiers.
