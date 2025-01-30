‘Our troops in DRC are fully equipped,’ : Motshekga refutes claims that SANDF running out of ammunition and food

Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga has rubbished claims that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have run out of ammunition and food, in the DRC.

Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga has dismissed claims that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops in the DRC have run out of ammunition and food, amid the ongoing conflict.

This comes after the deaths of 13 SANDF soldiers who were killed in intensified clashes between the M23 rebels group and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia, and the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC).

Three more soldiers were killed on Monday, during a mortar bomb attack by the M23 rebels near the airport in Goma, where the SANDF has a base.

In addition, four troops were killed near the Sake.

Motshekga, who visited the country which has been ravaged by war, to meet with the generals and other bases in Goma, rejected claims that the SANDF soldiers had run out of resources.

“I personally went to Goma, and I got a briefing from all the generals. At no stage did they say they had no ammunition,” Motshekga said in response to a question during Cabinet Lekgotla media briefing in Pretoria, on Wednesday.

“We reinforced them, on the basis that because there's been this escalated hostilities and the fluid situation. It was important to make sure that they would not reach a point where they ran out of ammunition.”

Motshekga also rubbished reports that the soldiers had run out of food, stating that she visited the logistics centre in Goma, and was assured that there were no shortages.

”At no stage did any of the generals, even the force leader, said to me they had run out of food.”