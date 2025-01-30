Herman Mashaba calls for South Africa to reassess its role in the DRC after 13 soldiers die at the hands of M23 rebels

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba calls for South Africa to withdraw from the DRC, questioning the purpose of the military deployment after 13 soldiers were killed.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has called for South Africa to reconsider its involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the tragic deaths of 13 South African soldiers.

Speaking in an interview on Face of the Nation on SABC news, Mashaba questioned the government’s purpose in deploying troops to the region, asserting that South African lives are being sacrificed for unclear objectives.

“Our soldiers are there with no real capacity, and it raises serious concerns about what South Africa is doing in the DRC,” Mashaba said.

“Are we there to protect self-interests, or are we serving the interests of big multinationals exploiting the country’s mineral wealth?”

This comes amid mounting frustration over the government’s silence on the issue. Neither the president nor relevant ministers had addressed the escalation, leaving citizens and families of the fallen soldiers in the dark, he said.

Mashaba criticised the lack of clear communication and accountability, calling for immediate action to address the crisis.

“If we were a serious government, we would retaliate against anyone responsible for killing our soldiers. An attack on our soldiers is an attack on our citizens,” he said.

Mashaba also highlighted broader governance failures, including South Africa’s porous borders, particularly with Zimbabwe. During his visit to the Beitbridge border last year, Mashaba noted the absence of effective controls and alleged that illegal immigration was further marginalising South Africans.

In light of these challenges, Mashaba emphasised that South Africa’s focus should be on internal issues rather than engaging in foreign conflicts.

“Unless there’s a compelling reason that we are unaware of, South Africa should withdraw from the DRC,” he said.

IOL Politics