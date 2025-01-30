DA and Bosa urge US to reinstate its funding amid South Africa's HIV/Aids crisis

NGOs and healthcare systems struggle as the US abruptly cut off its funding for HIV/Aids programs.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Build One South Africa (Bosa) have expressed concern over the US government’s decision to suspend over $400 million (R7.4 billion) in Pepfar (US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief) funding for HIV/Aids programs in South Africa.

The move threatens the continuation of life-saving treatment and support services for millions of South Africans who rely on this funding.

IOL reported that in a speech, Trump said: "We get tired of giving massive amounts of money to countries that hate us, don't we?" SA gets about R8.5 billion from the US for the country's health initiatives, including those aiding the battle against HIV/Aids.

Pepfar has been a cornerstone in South Africa’s fight against HIV/Aids since 2003, assisting over two decades.

In 2024 alone, South Africa received $453 million (R8.3 billion) in direct funding, with roughly $439 million (R8,1 billion) planned for 2025. The sudden cessation of this funding has led to the suspension of critical health services at NGOs across the nation, impacting millions of vulnerable individuals, including babies and orphans.

Statistics South Africa estimates that 12.7% of the national population is HIV-positive, with nearly 6 million South Africans currently reliant on antiretroviral therapy (ART) for survival. The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) further reports that 57% of tuberculosis (TB) patients in supported districts are also HIV-positive, with 90% receiving ART alongside TB treatment.

DA spokesperson on International Relations and Cooperation, Emma Louise Powell, emphasised the urgency of restoring funding, stating: “We call upon the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and relevant policymakers to swiftly reinstate funding whilst a broader programmatic review is underway, and allow the recommencement of life-saving HIV/Aids care in South Africa. Millions of lives are at stake.”

The President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) has played a transformative role in South Africa’s fight against HIV/Aids since 2003, saving millions of lives and bolstering the country’s public health infrastructure, she said.

She further stressed that every dollar spent on global health initiatives strengthens international security and America’s influence, warning that a sudden cessation of this magnitude may ultimately compromise US national interests in the region.

Similarly, Bosa has vowed to formally petition the US government to reverse its decision. Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane described the move as a “betrayal of the shared values of compassion and partnership between our nations”, highlighting the devastating impact on vulnerable communities.

‘’South Africa is home to the largest HIV epidemic in the world, with over 8 million people living with HIV. Pepfar funding has been instrumental in providing life-saving antiretroviral treatment, preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV, and supporting community-based healthcare systems that are the backbone of the country’s HIV/Aids response.

''HIV/Aids is not just a health issue; it is a social justice issue that affects the most vulnerable among us. A pause in funding will have devastating consequences for millions of South Africans who rely on these programs for survival,'' he said.

Acting spokesperson Roger Solomons reinforced this stance, stating: “Bosa will also work with South African and international organisations to amplify this message and safeguard the progress made in combating HIV/Aids over the last two decades.”

Both parties insist that sustained international partnerships are vital in achieving an Aids-free generation and urge swift action to reinstate the funding before further harm is done to South Africa’s public health system.

A formal petition will be delivered to the US Embassy in Pretoria and shared with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other key stakeholders in Washington, D.C.

