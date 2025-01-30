Chief of SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya says M23 suffered huge casualties during fierce fight in DRC

Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya. Image: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

​ The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says militia group M23 in the Democratic Republic of Congo suffered considerable casualties during a gun battle with the regional peacekeeping force comprised of armed forces from South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania. South Africa lost 13 servicemen in the battle, while the United Nations reported that three Malawian soldiers who were part of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC) were also killed. A Uruguayan soldier who was part of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) also died in the battle with M23 rebel fighters. Chief of SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya said the M23 fighters are allegedly trained and backed by the Republic of Rwanda, a neighbour of the DRC. Reports from the DRC government, the United Nations and the United States have previously indicated that the M23, a Tutsi-led ethnic group, is supported by Rwanda. The militia group claims it seeks to protect interests of the Tutsi people in DRC and other minorities.

Members of the M23 armed group walking in the streets of Goma. Image: AFPTV / AFP

On Thursday, Maphwanya said the M23 rebels are the cause of instability in the eastern mineral-rich region. “SAMIDRC comprising soldiers Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania was deployed in December 2023 to the eastern part of the DRC. Their main operating base was established in Sake, near the city of Goma, an area plagued by violence and instability for many years,” said Maphwanya. “The primary threat in this area comes from the rebel group that is alleged to be armed, supported, trained and accompanied by the Rwandan Defence Force. SAMIDRC conducted its mandated tasks and in the process, faced intermittent bombardment from M23 throughout the year 2024. “In response, our forces executed counter-bombardments. On the fateful day of January 23, 2025, the M23 rebels launched a full-scale attack on our troops in an attempt to take control of Sake, aiming to gain access to Goma, the provincial capital of eastern DRC,” said Maphwanya. He said fierce fighting ensured and the regional soldiers displayed extraordinary bravery and determination. “They successfully halted the M23 advancement and pushed them back, preventing the rebels from achieving their objective. However, this decisive pushback at Sake came at a great cost, resulting in the loss of 13 of our gallant fighters. "Regrettably, on Monday, several long-range mortar bombs were launched towards Goma airport, with some landing in the SANDF base, leading to the loss of three additional SA National Defence Force soldiers,” said Maphwanya. He added that the families of the deceased SANDF members have been notified, and plans are under way to repatriate the remains of the gallant soldiers back to South Africa. “Meanwhile, M23 reported suffering heavy personnel losses and subsequently requested SAMIDRC to hold fire so they could recover the bodies of their fallen members around Sake. We consented to this request. However, SAMIDRC set conditions including a demand for the safe passage of injured soldiers to Goma for medical treatment,” said Maphwanya. “The SANDF as part of SAMIDRC remains steadfast in supporting all peace-building efforts aimed at addressing the escalating violence, finding peaceful resolution to the conflict and averting a humanitarian crisis.”

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame. Image: Screengrab/X

Earlier on Thursday, IOL reported that in an unprecedented escalation of tensions between South Africa and Rwanda, President Paul Kagame has responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa, with Kagame accusing his Pretoria counterpart of distorting facts. However, what was chilling about Kagame’s 11pm reaction to Ramaphosa on X, was his last paragraph. Kagame responded: “If South Africa wants to contribute to peaceful solutions, that is well and good, but South Africa is in no position to take on the role of a peacemaker or mediator. Kagame added: “And if South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day”. Earlier on Wednesday, in a long message posted on X, Ramaphosa mourned the killing of 13 “brave” South African soldiers who were dedicated to their mission and committed to peace. “The fighting is the result of an escalation by the rebel group M23 and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and attacking peacekeepers from the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC),” said Ramaphosa. “The attacks on peacekeepers resulted in the deaths of SAMIDRC members from other troop contributing countries, namely, Malawi and Tanzania, as well members of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) brigade. We honour all the lives that were lost and pass our condolences to their families, governments and citizens,” said Ramaphosa. But it is the reference to the Rwandan Defence Force as a “militia” which got Kagame’s blood boiling. Kagame said he had two conversations this week with Ramaphosa on the situation in Eastern DRC, including earlier on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: File Picture