'We can’t allow this decay to continue': Tshwane Mayor Moya leads major CBD anti-crime blitz

Mayor Nasiphi Moya leading the anti-crime operation in Sunnyside as part of the 'Reclaim the City' initiative, aiming to restore safety and order in the Tshwane CBD

The Mayoral Executive joined a multi-departmental crime operation with a targeted focus on the Tshwane CBD.

Over the past several years, the level of crime has risen and adherence to by-laws has deteriorated across the city, particularly in the city centre.

In an interview on Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday, January 29, Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya highlighted the severity of the situation, stating: "The CBD has been hijacked from all sides whether by drug dens, people illegally occupying buildings, private property owners neglecting their buildings, or even the city itself abandoning its properties. We can’t allow this decay to continue."

Last weekend, Moya led an anti-crime operation in Sunnyside as part of the broader "Reclaim the City" initiative.

The operation, which ran from 6pm to midnight, targeted businesses and individuals violating municipal regulations.

Several non-compliant businesses were shut down for operating without licenses and failing to adhere to health and environmental standards.

The mayor explained the initiative's purpose, saying: "We launched the 'Reclaim the City' programme to clean up the CBD and enforce by-laws.

"We moved informal traders to designated areas, allocated proper parking for taxis, and conducted raids to address illegal immigration, which residents have been complaining about."

The crackdown extended beyond Sunnyside to the heart of the city. A joint operation conducted on Thursday, January 23 revealed the dire conditions in the CBD.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Home Affairs, the Tshwane Metro Police Department, and the City’s Health Department and Environment and Agriculture Management Department participated in the effort.

"The city centre is plagued by unregulated businesses and unsafe buildings," Moya said.

"We found spaza shops operating without licenses, expired food products being sold, and a nightclub in a city-owned building where municipal bills were being paid to unknown entities instead of the municipality. This cannot continue."

According to Moya, a car dealership in Sisulu Street was also found abandoned, with no owners present to account for its operations.

Among the vehicles for sale was an ambulance from the Eastern Cape, raising further concerns about unlawful activity.

Additionally, law enforcement discovered buildings violating safety regulations, including one used as an unregistered creche and another as a makeshift church.

One of the most concerning findings was at Drakensberg Flats in Nana Sita Street, where residents had been using fire hydrant water due to disconnected utilities.

"It has become too common that city-owned buildings are hijacked and used by criminals to earn an income," Moya remarked.

"We are warning owners of privately owned buildings and unregulated businesses to ensure compliance with the law," Moya cautioned.

"We will not hesitate to expropriate privately owned buildings that violate the law."

Moya also announced an upcoming investment summit in March, aimed at attracting private sector investment into the CBD.

"Before we invite investors, we need to show them that the CBD is safe, clean, and walkable," she emphasised.

"Reclaiming our city is not just about enforcement; it’s about creating a space where businesses and residents can thrive."

