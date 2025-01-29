'Voting for ANC has consequences': DA is best - Helen Zille

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille said people may not like her party but asserted that the DA is the only party that offers the best possible governance.

Zille made the remarks in a media briefing that was held in Johannesburg on Wednesday on the outcomes of the federal council meeting.

The meeting was also to discuss the way forward ahead of the upcoming 2026 local government elections.

Federal Council is the DA's highest policy-making and governing body outside of Federal Congress and sets the direction for the party.

“We are the only, frankly the only ones that have the skills, the capacity, the history, experience and policies to turn around these metros,” she said.

Zille accused the ANC of collapsing the Gauteng metros, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, even when they were running Tshwane.

“You must understand what you are up against in these Gauteng metros. Voting for the ANC has consequences and nowhere do you see the consequences as clearly as in Johannesburg. Tragic, absolutely tragedy,” she said.

She also announced that the DA would open posts for new councillors for the local government elections.

However, Zille promised that when the DA emerges as the biggest party in all the provinces in the elections, they will turn the situation around, especially clamping down on corruption.

“For the first five years, we will only be stabilising the finance, stopping corruption and only getting the right people in the right positions,” she said.

Zille maintained that they only managed to get Cape Town to where it is to date because it was not that messed up when they won it from the ANC in 2009.

“In Cape Town, we showed change almost instantly because the rot was like an apple on the one side. It was not right through the entire fruit and that’s what makes a massive difference,” she said.

The two parties, the ANC and the DA have been at loggerheads over clashing policies and beliefs that others were bullying others into agreeing to the terms.

The recent one is the signing of the Expropriation Act.

