Urgent calls for defence minister to address DRC crisis following loss of 13 soldiers

As pressure mounts for the government to address the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) crisis, following the death of 13 SA soldiers, Chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD), Malusi Gigaba, confirmed on Tuesday that he has penned an urgent letter to the Minister of Defence.

Gigaba is demanding Minister Angie Motshekga’s immediate presence to discuss the dire situation faced by South African soldiers deployed in the DRC.

“We are gravely concerned as a committee about the news that is coming out in the DRC. We have written to the minister and I spoke to her this morning requesting an urgent meeting of the Joint Standing Committee, possibly jointly with the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans.

“This is so that we can understand what the situation is on the ground. We also want to understand the type of support that our soldiers (have) been receiving,” Gigaba told the SABC News on Tuesday.

This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as well as some members of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) had also called for the minister to address the matter promptly.

Motshekga was scheduled to meet with the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans in a meeting set to discuss issues pertaining to the committee’s first term of office as well as hear an update by the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) on the status of SAMHS pharmacies and reports of pharmacies that were set for closure on Wednesday.

However, the meeting was called off on Monday, resulting in some members of the committee calling for the minister to resign.

By Tuesday evening, reports indicated that the sitting was postponed to next Tuesday.

“Honourable members kindly receive my apologies for late notice. Please be advised that the PC for tomorrow is postponed to next Tuesday. The minister has agreed to come and brief the PC and JSCD on the DRC matter. Further details will be forwarded to members in due time. Hope you find this order. My apologies for any inconvenience,” the chairperson stated on Tuesday night.

These back and forth developments coincided with the EFF letter to National Assembly Speaker, Thoko Didiza by the EFF Chief Whip, Nontando Nolutshungu, whose party sought an urgent sitting of the National Assembly to discuss some of the pressing matters following the casualties in the DRC.

This is as the EFF feels hard done by the escalating situation amid severe budget cuts that have allegedly hampered the successful deployment of the SA troops in the war-torn DRC.

“Since this tragic loss of lives, the situation in the DRC has escalated, placing even more of our soldiers at risk. The government has failed to provide the necessary political leadership, has demonstrated gross incompetence, and has neglected its duty to ensure the safety and well-being of our troops,” Nolutshungu asserted in her correspondence to Speaker Didiza.

In light of these developments, the EFF has requested that the Speaker convenes a special sitting of the National Assembly, in accordance with Rule 130(1) of the Rules of the National Assembly.

The urgency of the request arises as the House is not scheduled to meet until after the commencement of Parliament, causing concern among party representatives regarding oversight responsibilities.

EFF MP and Portfolio Committee member, Carl Niehaus, expressed his frustration over the postponement, saying: “The manner in which this whole matter is handled, is totally unacceptable. The lateness of this late night message is unacceptable, and the postponement of a week (until next Tuesday) during this critical time where every minute, hour, and day literally counts for the safety of our troops in the DRC, and saving their lives, is outrageous and totally unacceptable.”

Niehaus also slammed the Portfolio Committee chairperson on Defence, Dakota Legoete, for irresponsible behaviour, adding that the postponement of the meeting comes at a high cost to taxpayers who are footing the flight and accommodation bill of all the members of the committee.

‘’It is complete waste of taxpayers’ money who have been flown in from across the country only to be told later into the night that the meeting is postponed by another seven days. They must now fly back out and return next week at huge cost to the taxpayer,’’ he said.

