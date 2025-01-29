The tweets the State hopes to sink Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla over the July 2021 riots
uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
Image: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges relating to incitement during the July 2021 unrest.
Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of Jacob Zuma, president of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party and a Member of Parliament (MP) took to X (previously Twitter) to share posts encouraging the violence that played out across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.
She shared a flurry of videos and images from various areas across KZN where people had set trucks alight or rioted in the streets - all of her posts captioned #FreeJacobZuma
The unrest was sparked by Zuma's imprisonment after he was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to appear before the Zondo Commission.
More than 350 people lost their lives during the unrest with businesses suffering millions of rands in losses due to looting.
The MK Party shared a post about Zuma-Sambudla's appearance encouraging its ground forces to mobilise.
"We've been given an opportunity we never asked for to host the MKP Mini Rally! All roads leads to Court," responded Zuma-Sambudla in a repost of the party's post.
Zuma-Sambudla is expected to be supported in court by her twin, Duduzane Zuma and the MK Party's youth leaders.
IOL
Related Topics: