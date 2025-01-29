The tweets the State hopes to sink Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla over the July 2021 riots

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges relating to incitement during the July 2021 unrest.

Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of Jacob Zuma, president of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party and a Member of Parliament (MP) took to X (previously Twitter) to share posts encouraging the violence that played out across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

She shared a flurry of videos and images from various areas across KZN where people had set trucks alight or rioted in the streets - all of her posts captioned #FreeJacobZuma