South African troops in DRC: Ramaphosa clarifies peacekeeping role

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the presence of South African Defense Force (SANDF) soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is not an act of war.

"The members of the SANDF that are in the DRC are part of both Southern African Development Community (SADC) and United Nations efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are constantly threatened by the conflict in the DRC," Ramaphosa said in a statement on Wednesday.

His comments come a day after the SANDF confirmed the deaths of four soldiers in the DRC's eastern city of Goma, on Tuesday. At the weekend, nine soldiers were killed while a 10th died later in hospital. As it stands, SA has lost a total of 13 soldiers in the conflict.

Sympathising with the families of the fallen soldiers, Ramaphosa said the country bows its head to their heroic and gallant fight for peace.

"All necessary support is being provided to the families of the deceased and the families of the injured. The process to repatriate the remains of the deceased is underway," he added.

He said with the attacks on peacekeepers, the situation in both Goma and Sake remain tense, volatile and unpredictable.