South African troops in DRC: Ramaphosa clarifies peacekeeping role
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the presence of the SANDF in the DRC is not an act of war.
Image: SANDF/Facebook
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the presence of South African Defense Force (SANDF) soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is not an act of war.
"The members of the SANDF that are in the DRC are part of both Southern African Development Community (SADC) and United Nations efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are constantly threatened by the conflict in the DRC," Ramaphosa said in a statement on Wednesday.
His comments come a day after the SANDF confirmed the deaths of four soldiers in the DRC's eastern city of Goma, on Tuesday. At the weekend, nine soldiers were killed while a 10th died later in hospital. As it stands, SA has lost a total of 13 soldiers in the conflict.
Sympathising with the families of the fallen soldiers, Ramaphosa said the country bows its head to their heroic and gallant fight for peace.
"All necessary support is being provided to the families of the deceased and the families of the injured. The process to repatriate the remains of the deceased is underway," he added.
He said with the attacks on peacekeepers, the situation in both Goma and Sake remain tense, volatile and unpredictable.
SANDF soldiers in the DRC
Image: SANDF/Facebook
"The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga and the Chief of the SANDF Gen Rudzani Maphwanya and SAMIDRC Force Commander Maj Gen Monwabisi Dyakopu are working to ensure that the SAMIDRC forces remain well equipped and sufficiently supported during this critical mission," Ramaphosa said.
He went on to allay fears about the state of the SANDF and battle conditions, adding that the country must rally behind the soldiers.
Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD), Malusi Gigaba, is urging Minister Motshekga to address the issue.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema called for the immediate withdrawal of the SANDF in the region.
Lobby group, AfriForum has also written to the minister demanding an immediate and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the M23 rebel attack on a military base.
"The fallen soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of peace and stability. Their deaths must not be in vain.
"The government owes it to the families, fellow soldiers and all South Africans to ensure accountability, transparency and the implementation of better safeguards to protect our soldiers in the field," said AfriForum's says Jacques Broodryk.
IOL