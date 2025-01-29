President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns loss of 13 soldiers, reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to peace in DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to 13 South African soldiers lost in the DRC, honoring their dedication to peace.

South Africa has lost 13 brave soldiers in the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where fighting has intensified due to rebel group M23 and the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia engaging with the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC).

These soldiers were part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), working alongside peacekeepers from various nations to stabilise the region.

In a post on X, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, acknowledging the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers.

"We bow our heads in honour of their heroic and gallant fight for peace. We honour and mourn them," Ramaphosa said.

He also extended his condolences to the families of other SAMIDRC peacekeepers from Malawi and Tanzania, as well as members of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) brigade who lost their lives in the attacks.

"All necessary support is being provided to the families of the deceased and the families of the injured. The process to repatriate the remains of the deceased is underway."

The situation in Goma and Sake, where the peacekeepers are stationed, remains volatile and unpredictable.

Ramaphosa has reassured the nation that the government is providing all necessary support to the families of the deceased and the injured, including the repatriation of the soldiers' remains.

"The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga and the Chief of the SANDF Gen Rudzani Maphwanya and SAMIDRC Force Commander Maj Gen Monwabisi Dyakopu are working to ensure that the SAMIDRC forces remain well equipped and sufficiently supported during this critical mission."

While the conflict continues, Ramaphosa emphasised that South Africa’s military presence in the DRC is not a declaration of war but a commitment to peace.

"South Africa’s military presence in the eastern DRC is part of both SADC and United Nations efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives constantly threatened by the conflict," he explained.

He also stressed that the SAMIDRC forces are there to support the DRC’s efforts toward lasting peace and stability, essential for the country’s sustainable development and prosperity.

Moreover, the President called for global cooperation to bring about peace in the DRC.

"The territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected in accordance with the United Nations Charter on the respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states," he said.

Ramaphosa also urged all parties involved in the conflict to embrace diplomatic efforts, particularly the Luanda Process agreements, to work towards a peaceful resolution.

"We must silence the guns on our continent for the attainment of inclusive development and prosperity," he said.

