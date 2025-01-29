No evidence to suspend Cape Town aldermen says Mayor Hill-Lewis

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said there is insufficient evidence to suspend Aldermen JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg. Picture: File

Mandilakhe Tshwete

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said there is insufficient evidence to suspend Aldermen JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg.

He said this after a meeting with the Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile on Wednesday afternoon.

Hill-Lewis asked to meet the police after the Commercial Crimes detectives raided the offices of the Smith and Limberg at the civic centre on Friday.

“I requested a briefing from SAPS following the execution of a search warrant at the offices of two Mayoral Committee members on 24 January.

“I met with Patekile and two of his officials on 29 January, who could not provide any indication of whether substantive evidence of wrong-doing exists.

“SAPS confirmed to me that the execution of a search warrant is in no way indicative of a crime, and I have not been provided with any substantive evidence of alleged wrong-doing by either of the Mayco members in question,” Hill-Lewis said.

“In the circumstances, and unless such substantive evidence is forthcoming, there is no basis to suspend either of them from the Mayoral Committee.”

The Mayor added he has further sought and since received a legal opinion from senior counsel affirming his view that this is the correct course of action in the current circumstance.

“Should substantive evidence of alleged wrong-doing come to light at any stage, I will assess what action is required to defend and uphold the integrity of our government in the City.

“Full co-operation is being provided by the MayCo members to aid SAPS in their inquiry, as confirmed to me by both SAPS and Aldermen Smith and Limberg. Their co-operation has been offered at all times, even prior to the search.

“It should be pointed out that there are crucial differences between this and the earlier matter relating to Malusi Booi, which has since proceeded to trial.”

He concluded that he suspended former Mayco member for Human Settlements, Booi, after he was informed of the evidence.

“SAPS gave me insight into substantive evidence of alleged corruption and advised me of their intention to make an arrest. This enabled me to act based on credible and substantive evidence, which is absent at this stage in this matter.”

[email protected]