No evidence to remove Aldermen JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg, says Cape Town Mayor Hill-Lewis

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said there was insufficient evidence at this stage to justify the removal of Alderman JP Smith and Alderman Xanthea Limberg from the Cape Town Mayoral Committee.

Hill-Lewis said the revelation came after he met with the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Wednesday afternoon.

‘I requested a briefing from SAPS following the execution of a search warrant at the offices of two Mayoral Committee members on January 24, 2025. I met with SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lt. Gen. Thembisile Patekile, and two of his officials on January 29, who could not provide any indication of whether substantive evidence of wrongdoing exists," he said.

He added SAPS confirmed that the execution of a search warrant was in no way indicative of a crime.

"I have not been provided with any substantive evidence of alleged wrongdoing by either of the Mayco members in question. In the circumstances, and unless such substantive evidence is forthcoming, there is no basis to suspend either of them from the Mayoral Committee.

"I have further sought and since received a legal opinion from senior counsel affirming my view that this is the correct course of action in the current circumstance," he said.

He added that if substantive evidence of alleged wrongdoing eventually comes to light at any stage, he will assess what action is required to defend and uphold the integrity of the municipality.

‘Full co-operation is being provided by the MayCo members to aid SAPS in their inquiry, as confirmed to me by both SAPS and Aldermen Smith and Limberg. Their co-operation has been offered at all times, even prior to the search," he added.

Questions have also been asked regarding Hill-Lewis’ handling of this case compared to how quickly he acted to remove Malusi Booi after his office was raided. Booi was suspended the next day as the investigation continued. He was then fired from Council eight days later.

Regarding that matter, Hill-Lewis said there's a crucial difference between the two matters as Booi's matter has since proceeded to trial.

‘In the Malusi Booi matter, SAPS gave me insight into substantive evidence of alleged corruption and advised me of their intention to make an arrest. This enabled me to act based on credible and substantive evidence, which is absent at this stage in this matter,’' he added.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) led municipal offices were raided on Friday January,24, 2025

The offices raided were that of mayoral committee members, JP Smith and Limberg.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the raid was part of an investigation into the tender fraud matter in the construction sector within the City of Cape Town.

