Motshekga rejects claims SANDF troops ran out of food and ammo

South Africa - Durban - 20 May 2024 - Education Minister Angie Motshekga during the KZN Department of Education Awards ceremony held at the ICC. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/Independent Newspapers

Defence and Military Veterans minister Angie Motshekga has denied claims that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ran out of food and ammunition during their United Nations peace mission.

The conflict in the region has resulted in the deaths of 13 SANDF soldiers who were caught in a battle between M23 rebels and DRC soldiers.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Cabinet Lekgotla in Pretoria on Wednesday, Motshekga said: “I went to our logistics centre and there was no stage where they said: 'Minister, we have no food’.”

Motshekga's comments come amidst growing concerns over the safety and well-being of SANDF troops deployed in the DRC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday said he was concerned about the speculation about the state of SANDF troops and the battle conditions.

Rwanda is accused of funding and training M23 rebels and supporting them with high-tech Rwandan weaponry.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of our country, I express our sincerest condolences to their families, their loved ones and colleagues. We bow our heads in honour of their heroic and gallant fight for peace….We honour and mourn them.

Ramaphosa said all necessary support was being provided to the bereaved and injured families while the process to repatriate the soldier's remains was under way.

Motshekga said that the SANDF had to communicate with the M23 rebels to ensure that they were not caught in the crossfire.

"Unfortunately for us, the DRC forces were fighting with the Rwandan forces over our heads, that's where we lost our people. So, we had to quickly communicate with M23 (rebels) to say we are not part of the battle so don't fire over our heads,” said Motshekga.

She said the SANDF's presence in the DRC is not a declaration of war against any country or state.

"The members of the SANDF that are in the DRC are part of both SADC (Southern African Development Community) and UN efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are constantly threatened by the conflict in the DRC, " Motshekga said.

She said that there was a reinforcement plan.

"We were not armed to go and fight, we were armed to go there and keep peace. And now that we are caught in the crossfire, it's going to be important for us to reinforce, that's why we reinforced. But there was no stage that I heard that we ran out of food at Goma, no. I went to our logistics centre and there was no stage where they said: 'Minister, we have no food’.“

The deaths of SANDF soldiers has seen criticism aimed at government for austerity measures that have led to drastic cuts to military capacity and capability.

Opposition party RISE Mzansi, called for Motshekga to appear before Parliament’s portfolio committee to provide a detailed account of the status of the mission and the welfare of the country's soldiers in the DRC.

The party also expressed concern over the governance and leadership problems within the Department of Defence, stating that corruption and incompetence in the armed forces directly led to a loss of lives.

Independent defence analyst William Maphutha said that the conflict in the DRC has sparked widespread outrage and concern, with many calling for greater accountability and transparency from the government.

“The situation remains volatile, with the SANDF and other peacekeeping forces working to stabilise the region. But we must ask ourselves where South Africa is in the world view.

“We have lost 13 soldiers in what is supposed to be a peace keeping mission and it took days before the president said anything about the matter.”